Google (GOOGL) claims antitrust lawsuit would harm its ability to compete with China Google claimed US national security and innovation are at stake if it falls behind China's competing DeepSeek AI model.

As Google continues to face antitrust lawsuits that threaten it to divest from its search engine and ad marketing businesses, the company has found itself backed into a corner. It is now arguing that the ongoing lawsuits could hurt its ability to compete on the global scale with China’s rival AI businesses, particularly DeepSeek.

Google’s Lee-Anne Mulholland, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, shared these sentiments on the company’s behalf in as blog post on Google’s website this week, as shared by CNBC. There, Mulholland laid out what Google believes will be detrimental impacts on the US due to its ongoing lawsuits, including slowing its innovation and raising the prices of its services. However, in specific, it focused on its competition with China in the AI tech space:

DOJ’s proposal would also hamstring how we develop AI, and have a government-appointed committee regulate the design and development of our products. That would hold back American innovation at a critical juncture. We’re in a fiercely competitive global race with China for the next generation of technology leadership, and Google is at the forefront of American companies making scientific and technological breakthroughs.



Source: Google

Google faced challenges from the US Department of Justice in November 2024 to divest from its Chrome browser over the alleged monopoly it held over internet search and results prioritization. Earlier this April, a judge also ruled that Google holds a monopoly in internet ad marketing tools as well and opened the door for DOJ prosecutors to argue it should divest from its Ad Manager business as well.

As such, Google finds itself on the defensive in various legal proceedings. It remains to be seen if its arguments of national security will have any effect on the proceedings, so stay tuned to the Google topic for further updates and details.