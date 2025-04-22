Listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings call here Tune in for the first Tesla call of the financial year.

Today, Tesla (TSLA) will report earnings for the first quarter of its financial year. Afterwards, the company will host an earnings call to discuss the results. You can listen to Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings call

Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Tesla will also broadcast it on their earnings relations website.

During the call, we can expect to hear Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as well as other executives, discuss the recent months for the electric vehicle company.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call. For all your Tesla news, stick with Shacknews.