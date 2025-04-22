Kiriko build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Kiriko ready for battle in Stadium mode.

Putting together a strong Overwatch 2 Kiriko Stadium build leans into the speedy healer's unique strengths, namely her speed, to baffle the opposing team and keep allies' health topped up. However, it also helps cover some of her weak points by improving her healing and letting her target more than one ally or enemy at a time.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Kiriko build guide breaks down her best powers and items, along with some strong picks for normal items at the start of a match.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Kiriko

Kiriko's powers help smooth over some of her weak points, such as relying on exceptional accuracy to deal damage or being vulnerable after teleporting to heal an ally. Clone Conjuration makes it harder for the enemy to damage the real Kiriko, which lets you reposition after teleporting, and Foxy Fireworks lets Kiriko take down weaker enemies even without having pinpoint accuracy. Leaf on the Wind resolves the issue of only healing one ally at a time, and Crossing Guard helps your team make the most of their newfound buffs by targeting slow-moving opponents.

Leaf on the Wind – Healing Ofuda bounces to another ally up to two times, healing for 30 percent of the normal amount

– Healing Ofuda bounces to another ally up to two times, healing for 30 percent of the normal amount Clone Conjuration – After using Quick Step, Kiriko creates a clone of herself that lasts for five seconds

– After using Quick Step, Kiriko creates a clone of herself that lasts for five seconds Foxy Fireworks – After reloading, your next three Kunai explode on contact, dealing 20 damage to nearby enemies

– After reloading, your next three Kunai explode on contact, dealing 20 damage to nearby enemies Crossing Guard – Kintsune Rush also reduces enemy move speed by 50 percent for two seconds

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Kiriko

Our item selection increases Kiriko's attack and healing speed, so you're helping and harming more efficiently than ever. Increasing Kiriko's healing speed is essential, since her rate of healing can be rather slow, and bumping her attack speed in combination with Foxy Fireworks lets Kiriko help keep the opposing team on the back foot, so to speak.

Farsight Focus Sash – +10 percent weapon power. When you deal damage, gain 200 percent healing projectile speed for five seconds

Amari's Antidote – +25 health, +15 percent weapon power, and while healing an ally below 50 percent health with your weapon, you deal 15 percent additional weapon healing

Advanced Nanobiotics – + five percent weapon power, gain 10 percent attack speed after healing an ally

Donut Delivery – +20 percent ability power. Swift Step heals nearby allies by 80 life over two seconds

Spirits' Guidance – +15 percent weapon power. Healing Ofuda projectile speed increases by 100 percent

Asa's Armaments – +10 percent attack speed. Kunai bounce off surfaces one time

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Kiriko

Kiriko doesn't have a huge selection of normal powers that benefit her at the start of a match, but increased attack speed and survivability are always good things.

Weapon Grease – +five percent attack speed

Armored Vest – +25 armor

Ammo Reserves – +20 percent max ammo

For more Overwatch 2 help, head over to our Cassidy build, Ashe build, and Ana build guides for some tips on how to build them in Stadium.