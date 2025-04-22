How to pick locks in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered There is a lot of wealth and interesting items hidden away in crates and boxes all throughout the Elder Scrolls: Oblivion.

In a surprising move, Bethesda has given us all a reason to try to pick locks in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. The rumored release was very real, it seems, and everyone is starting on new adventures, and trying to dust off old skills. Even for those who played through previoulsy, picking locks in Oblivion is tricky enough that you might need a refresher.

How to lockpick in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Source: Shacknews

Picking locks in Oblivion really does take some skill, so try not to rush things, as patience is a very valuable virtue here. When you start the lockpicking mini-game, you will get a view of your lock pick and some tumblers. You can move the lock pick from left to right to pick a tumbler, then hit X or the left mouse button to push the tumbler up. If playing on a console, simply press the left stick up to do it.

Where it gets complicated is the spring. The spring denotes how fast the tumbler will rise, and you need to hit the space bar right as it hits the top and makes a metalic sound. You need to hit A on the Xbox controller, or X on the PlayStation controller. Doing so will secure it in place, and you can move on to the next one. Miss, and it will drop, break your lock pick, and any other tumblers you already managed to raise will also drop. It's quite harsh, no doubt about it.

The trick, in a way, is to "juggle" the springs. When you push a tumbler up, it will behave differently each time. It can rise slowly, or fast, or at a somewhat in-between speed. If it rises slow, it will stick at the top for a moment longer, giving you a longer window to get it to stay there. That is when you want to hit the button to fix it in place. Don't be afraid to take your time when picking locks, as you can rapidly burn through your lock picks if you're not careful.

