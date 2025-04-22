Valorant Mobile is in the works at the PUBG Mobile studio Riot Games and LightSpeed Studios will first bring Valorant mobile to China.

Last year, Riot Games brought Valorant, the studio’s hit tactical shooter, to consoles. Now, the game will move into a new corner of gaming with Valorant Mobile. It’s currently in development at PUBG Mobile developer LightSpeed Studios, with plans to launch first in China and then eventually expand to more countries.

Riot Games posted a brief statement on X to announce Valorant Mobile. The new version of Valorant is being handled by LightSpeed Studios, a veteran in the mobile gaming space. The team is behind not only the massively successful PUBG Mobile, but also developed Final Fantasy 14 Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile. The studio also collaborated with Riot Games for the Chinese release of League of Legends: Wild Rift.



When Valorant Mobile is ready, it’ll launch in China first. China is a massive market for mobile games, and the home of Riot Games’ parent company, Tencent. That said, Riot says it wants to get Valorant Mobile “to as many players as possible” after its China release.

Mobile adaptations of shooters have done quite well in recent years, with PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile being standouts. We’ll soon see if Riot and LightSpeed are able to duplicate that magic with Valorant.