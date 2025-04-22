New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Valorant Mobile is in the works at the PUBG Mobile studio

Riot Games and LightSpeed Studios will first bring Valorant mobile to China.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Riot Games
1

Last year, Riot Games brought Valorant, the studio’s hit tactical shooter, to consoles. Now, the game will move into a new corner of gaming with Valorant Mobile. It’s currently in development at PUBG Mobile developer LightSpeed Studios, with plans to launch first in China and then eventually expand to more countries.

Riot Games posted a brief statement on X to announce Valorant Mobile. The new version of Valorant is being handled by LightSpeed Studios, a veteran in the mobile gaming space. The team is behind not only the massively successful PUBG Mobile, but also developed Final Fantasy 14 Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile. The studio also collaborated with Riot Games for the Chinese release of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

A gameplay screenshot of Vyse using an ability on an enemy.

Source: Riot Games

When Valorant Mobile is ready, it’ll launch in China first. China is a massive market for mobile games, and the home of Riot Games’ parent company, Tencent. That said, Riot says it wants to get Valorant Mobile “to as many players as possible” after its China release.

Mobile adaptations of shooters have done quite well in recent years, with PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile being standouts. We’ll soon see if Riot and LightSpeed are able to duplicate that magic with Valorant.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola