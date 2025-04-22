Ashe build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to kit Ashe out for Stadium mode.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Ashe build focuses on Ashe's exceptionally useful burn abilities and uses them to buff everything else. Sure, you could just make B.O.B. stronger – or you could turn the floor into lava and make Ashe's Viper hit harder.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Ashe build guide explains exactly how to do that, with powers that keep enemies burning and items that make it harder to eliminate Ashe.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Ashe

Incendiary Blast – Coach Gun applies burning and deals 100 damage over five seconds. If target was burning, Coach Gun deals 75 additional ability damage instantly

– Coach Gun applies burning and deals 100 damage over five seconds. If target was burning, Coach Gun deals 75 additional ability damage instantly My Business, My Rules – When you damage burning enemies, Ashe's ability cooldowns decrease by 10 percent per hit

– When you damage burning enemies, Ashe's ability cooldowns decrease by 10 percent per hit Molten Munitions – When Dynamite explodes on the ground, it creates a lava surface that burns enemies for 50 damage every one second

– When Dynamite explodes on the ground, it creates a lava surface that burns enemies for 50 damage every one second Reload Therapy – When you reload a shot, Ashe heals three percent of her max HP

One of Ashe's most useful features is inflicting burn on enemies, and this build maximizes what you can do with that. The most important part is Incendiary Blast, which lets Ashe burn enemies more often, without having to rely on well-timed dynamite blasts to do it. My Business lets her use Coach Gun and Dynamite more frequently, and if you're struggling to keep the burn effect on enemies, Molten Munitions makes it almost impossible for opponents near a dynamite blast to avoid the effect. Reload Therapy is a general support power that helps keep Ashe healthy, though you could swap it for Calamity to create a combo with Coach Gun that lets Ashe's basic attack deal more damage.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Ashe

Silver Lighter – +10 percent ability power, and damage dealt to burning targets grants Ashe 20 percent more ultimate charge

– +10 percent ability power, and damage dealt to burning targets grants Ashe 20 percent more ultimate charge Silver Spurs – +25 health. Ashe gains 20 percent move speed for three seconds after using Coach Gun

– +25 health. Ashe gains 20 percent move speed for three seconds after using Coach Gun Stacked Sticks – +15 percent ability power and 40 percent explosion radius for Dynamite

– +15 percent ability power and 40 percent explosion radius for Dynamite Firestarter – +50 health, and Ashe's burning effects gain 35 percent lifesteal

– +50 health, and Ashe's burning effects gain 35 percent lifesteal Codebreaker – +15 percent weapon power and ignore 50 percent of armor's damage reduction

– +15 percent weapon power and ignore 50 percent of armor's damage reduction Cybervenom – +10 percent ability power and five percent cooldown reduction. Dealing ability damage applies 30 percent healing reduction for two seconds

These item choices help Ashe's Coach Gun and Dynamite hit harder and power up her ultimate faster, while Silver Spurs lets her escape more effectively after using Coach Gun. Firestarter keeps her health topped up, and Stacked Sticks in conjunction with Molten Munitions makes applying the burn effect so much easier. Cybervenom ensures that enemies hit with Dynamite or Coach Gun probably won't survive even with a healer nearby, or they'll certainly have a more difficult time of it. Ashe has an easier time eliminating support heroes and damage units with lower health pools already. Codebreaker helps her be even more effective against tanks by letting her ignore damage reductions, which, combined with burn effects, should help you whittle down large HP pools much faster.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Ashe

Early in a match, you may want to pick these items up for less and then sell them when you can purchase more expensive ones.

Ammo Reserves – +20 percent max ammo

– +20 percent max ammo Armored Vest – +25 armor

– +25 armor Plasma Converter – +5 percent weapon lifesteal

For more Overwatch 2 help, head over to our Cassidy build and Ana build guides for some tips on how to build them in Stadium.