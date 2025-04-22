New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Limited Run unveils Doom Red Key Card controller in partnership with Bethesda

The CRKD x DOOM Red Key Card Edition NEO S controller is now available for pre-order exclusively on Limited Run Games' website.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Limited Run Games
The colored key cards from the Doom games are pretty iconic game items, likely recognizable by any longtime fan of first-person shooters. And now Limited Run Games, Bethesda, and CKRD have partnered to make a controller based on those iconic items. The CRKD x DOOM Red Key Card Edition NEO S controller was unveiled today, based on the red key card from Doom 1 and 2, and pre-orders opened for the Limited Run Website exclusive controller today with expectations to ship in late October 2025.

Limited Run Games shared details about the CRKD x DOOM Red Key Card Edition NEO S controller with a product page on its website today. Built by the controller designers at CRKD and licensed by Bethesda, The Red Key Card NEO S is a gamepad shaped and designed like the keycard it’s based on, but it’s also functional for Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. It features a charging deck, Hall Effect Thumbsticks for zero stick drift, and will retail at $69.99 USD. It’s also exclusive to the Limited Run website and only 1,000 units will be produced. The controller is expected to ship between October 24 and October 31, 2025.

The Red Key Card NEO S looks like a solid collector’s item for enthusiasts of the Doom series. The design on it looks clean, yet nostalgic to the yesteryears of picking up these digitized keys in the deadly halls of the original Doom games. With the Hall Effect sticks, it also sounds like it should be durable for the long run, as those sticks have gained a reputation for extremely lowering the likelihood of stick drift.

With only 1,000 of the CRKD x DOOM Red Key Card Edition NEO S controller allotted for order, fans may want to get on this one before it’s gone. Otherwise, stay tuned to the Doom series topic for more updates and news from the franchise.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

