Ana build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to kit Ana out for Stadium mode.

A strong Overwatch 2 Stadium Ana build takes advantage of her excellent powers to give even better effects to her already-strong abilities. Some make her sleep dart easier to use – and easier to land hits with – while others buff her Biotic Grenade and even make it so she can automatically land healing hits on allies.

There's a lot to choose from, but our Overwatch 2 Stadium Ana build guide lists some top picks for a well-rounded power set.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Ana

We've opted for a generalist build with Ana, one that gives small-but-useful improvements to her most important abilities. Tactical Rifle makes it possible to reliably heal allies at a distance or those who tend to hop around rather too much, like Genji, and Your Full Potential removes the issue of using Nano Boost on someone, only to have them instantly get eliminated. Venomous softens enemies for others to take out more easily, and Comfy Cloud is an excellent way to take a group of enemies out of action for a short time. The explosion makes it easier to land a hit, too.

Tactical Rifle – Biotic Rifle locks onto allies for guaranteed hits while scoped

Your Full Potential – Nano Boost grants the target 20 percent ultimate charge and 200 overhealth

Venomous – Biotic Grenade deals an additional 30 damage over its duration

Comfy Cloud – Sleep Dart explodes on contact and hits targets within three meters, though the sleep effect lasts for 50 percent less time

If you choose the Potent Projectiles item, you may want to trade Tactical Rifle for Pinpoint Prescription, which lets the rifle's projectiles deal critical damge or healing.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Ana

This set of items helps keep Ana alive a little longer than usual by boosting her health, and it makes healing allies and debuffing opponents easier. Larger projectiles mean you land hits more often, and Liquid Nitrogen plus Grenadius Pin gives the Biotic Grenade even more versatility. Tranquilizer is essential if you opt for the Comfy Cloud power, since it not only negates some of the sleep time penalty, but makes it easier to target larger groups of opponents.

Advanced Nanobiotics – + five percent weapon power, gain 10 percent attack speed after healing an ally

Amari's Antidote – +25 health, +15 percent weapon power, and while healing an ally below 50 percent health with your weapon, you deal 15 percent additional weapon healing

Potent Projectiles – 6 10 percent weapon power when firing unscoped, and rifle projectiles are 100 percent larger

Tranquilizer – Sleep dart is 500 percent bigger on collision, moves 100 percent faster, and puts foes to sleep for 20 percent longer

Grenadius Pin – Biotic Grenade radius is 30 percent larger, and the ability has 20 percent more power

Liquid Nitrogen – +25 health, + 10 percent ability power, and slows enemy movement speed by 20 percent for three seconds when your ability damages them

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Ana

These are definitely worth spending some Stadium Cash on to help power Ana in the first two rounds, while you save for more expensive abilities and items.

Power Playbook – +10 percent ability power

Shady Spectacles – +10 percent ability lifesteal

Plasma Converter – +5 percent weapon lifesteal

For more Overwatch 2 help, head over to our Cassidy build guide for some tips on how to build him in Stadium.