Cassidy build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to outfit Cassidy for Stadium mode.

You've got several options for a strong Cassidy build in Overwatch 2 Stadium, but quite a few of his powers focus on his ultimate. That's understandable, given how powerful it is, but it leaves Cassidy playing pretty much like normal for the rest of the match.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Cassidy build guide lists the best powers and items to help bolster his abilities and Peacemaker damage while keeping him alive for longer.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Cassidy

We've opted for Cassidy's powers that boost his Combat Roll ability and make it easier to damage nearby enemies. His other powers boost his Deadeye ultimate or work with other items to temporarily increase his ammo and overall attack potency. Those are certainly viable builds, but this approach relies less on perfect aiming and a single burst attack so Cassidy performs more effectively in other situations.

The idea is that Cassidy would damage enemies from a distance, close the gap with a Combat Roll to reload and damage enemies he comes into contact with, and use the auto-aim power to finish off anyone nearby. It does rely quite a bit on Combat Roll, though you could swap Think Flasht for something like Full House, which increases how much damage Cassidy does depending on how much ammo he has.

We've listed them in the general order you'd want to consider obtaining the powers. However, if you're struggling to keep Cassidy alive, consider purchasing Just Roll With It earlier or ditch it completely for Full House if you're good at not getting eliminated.

Quick Draw – After using Combat Roll, Peacekeeper's primary fire (Cassidy's basic attack) can auto-aim within nine meters while Combat Roll is in cooldown

– After using Combat Roll, Peacekeeper's primary fire (Cassidy's basic attack) can auto-aim within nine meters while Combat Roll is in cooldown Barrel Roll – Combat Roll takes you 50 percent further and deals 65 damage to enemies

– Combat Roll takes you 50 percent further and deals 65 damage to enemies Think Flasht – When you start a Combat Roll, leave a Flashbang behind

– When you start a Combat Roll, leave a Flashbang behind Just Roll With It – Prevent damage during Combat Roll and heal 30 percent of your HP over three seconds after using Combat Roll

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Cassidy

This selection leans into Cassidy's role as damage dealer by increasing his attack speed and basic attack power. Commander's clip and Quickload Chamber help Cassidy get the most from his basic attack after rolling into a crowd of enemies, and they work well with Full House if you end up using that instead.

Codebreaker – 15 percent weapon power, ignore 50 percent armor damage reduction

– 15 percent weapon power, ignore 50 percent armor damage reduction Volskaya Ordnance – 10 percent attack speed, deal five percent more damage for every 100 more HP your target has compared to your HP, to a maximum of 25 percent

– 10 percent attack speed, deal five percent more damage for every 100 more HP your target has compared to your HP, to a maximum of 25 percent Commander's Clip – 10 percent attack speed, 40 percent ammo capacity, using an ability restores 10 percent max ammo

– 10 percent attack speed, 40 percent ammo capacity, using an ability restores 10 percent max ammo The Closer – 20 percent weapon power, 10 percent critical damage, critical hits "reveal" an enemy for three seconds

– 20 percent weapon power, 10 percent critical damage, critical hits "reveal" an enemy for three seconds Quickload Chamber – +20 percent reload speed and adds 20 percent of max ammo as extra ammo

– +20 percent reload speed and adds 20 percent of max ammo as extra ammo Competitive Analysis – +20 percent weapon lifesteal. Deals 15 percent more primary fire damage to enemies in the Damage role

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best normal items for Cassidy

If you're saving up for powers and rare abilities first, consider grabbing these normal-grade items from the Stadium Store in the initial rounds.

Ammo Reserves – +20 percent max ammo

– +20 percent max ammo Armored Vest – +25 armor

– +25 armor Plasma Converter – +5 percent weapon lifesteal

These won't see you through to the final round, of course, but they help boost Cassidy's power and survivability at the start.