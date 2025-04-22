The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now Oblivion Remastered features overhauled graphics, re-recorded voice lines, and a reworked progression system.

Bethesda Softworks has officially announced The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Developed by Virtuous, this enhanced version of the beloved 2006 RPG is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Bethesda released a video this morning to announce Oblivion Remastered. In it, we learn just how much is different between the original and remastered versions of the beloved RPG. Developed by Virtuous in Unreal Engine 5, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered features improved graphics, textures, and character models. Voice lines have been re-recorded, making the various races of Cyrodiil sound more distinct than in the original release.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

Virtuous has also tweaked the way progression works in the remaster, calling it a mix of the systems in Oblivion and Skyrim. Another change from the original is that players can now sprint as they travel the world. The Standard Edition of the remaster comes with all of the game’s expansions and add-ons. There’s also a Deluxe Edition that grants players free weapons, armor, and of course, horse armor.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now on Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store.