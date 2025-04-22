The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now
Oblivion Remastered features overhauled graphics, re-recorded voice lines, and a reworked progression system.
Bethesda Softworks has officially announced The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Developed by Virtuous, this enhanced version of the beloved 2006 RPG is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.
Bethesda released a video this morning to announce Oblivion Remastered. In it, we learn just how much is different between the original and remastered versions of the beloved RPG. Developed by Virtuous in Unreal Engine 5, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered features improved graphics, textures, and character models. Voice lines have been re-recorded, making the various races of Cyrodiil sound more distinct than in the original release.
Virtuous has also tweaked the way progression works in the remaster, calling it a mix of the systems in Oblivion and Skyrim. Another change from the original is that players can now sprint as they travel the world. The Standard Edition of the remaster comes with all of the game’s expansions and add-ons. There’s also a Deluxe Edition that grants players free weapons, armor, and of course, horse armor.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now on Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store.
I really hope they redid the leveling system. The way it was set up was arcane and confusing and if you didn't game it right you could get to level 15 or so and start facing minotaurs which would just destroy you. I had to completely restart the game to get over that hump.
It's crazy because if you focus on the skills you really want to use, you can level too quickly (since your level is tied to skill increases) and get to a point where you can't beat the stuff you face. You have to go out and level stuff you DON'T intend to use to slow that process down, if I recall. Terrible design decision.
