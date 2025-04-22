New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now

Oblivion Remastered features overhauled graphics, re-recorded voice lines, and a reworked progression system.
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks has officially announced The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Developed by Virtuous, this enhanced version of the beloved 2006 RPG is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Bethesda released a video this morning to announce Oblivion Remastered. In it, we learn just how much is different between the original and remastered versions of the beloved RPG. Developed by Virtuous in Unreal Engine 5, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered features improved graphics, textures, and character models. Voice lines have been re-recorded, making the various races of Cyrodiil sound more distinct than in the original release.

A player fires an arrow at a minotaur.

Virtuous has also tweaked the way progression works in the remaster, calling it a mix of the systems in Oblivion and Skyrim. Another change from the original is that players can now sprint as they travel the world. The Standard Edition of the remaster comes with all of the game’s expansions and add-ons. There’s also a Deluxe Edition that grants players free weapons, armor, and of course, horse armor.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now on Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 22, 2025 8:25 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 22, 2025 8:40 AM

      I wonder how well the gameplay has held up, or if the remaster goes deeper than graphics. I missed this when it came out in... 2006, I want to say. Maybe now is a good time to try again.

      • beardedaxe legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 22, 2025 9:48 AM

        I prefer it to Skyrim but to your point it may be rose-colored glasses. Hard to say how it plays today, but even the trailer does make it look like they improved more than just the aesthetic. Hope you like it!

      • azshack legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 22, 2025 10:07 AM

        I really hope they redid the leveling system. The way it was set up was arcane and confusing and if you didn't game it right you could get to level 15 or so and start facing minotaurs which would just destroy you. I had to completely restart the game to get over that hump.

        It's crazy because if you focus on the skills you really want to use, you can level too quickly (since your level is tied to skill increases) and get to a point where you can't beat the stuff you face. You have to go out and level stuff you DON'T intend to use to slow that process down, if I recall. Terrible design decision.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        April 22, 2025 10:41 AM

        They were saying combat has been adjusted so enemies recoil at hits or blocking, and there are effects when you clash, such as an axe cresting off a shield, so it seems gameplay has been adjusted at least softly in some places.

        • azshack legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 22, 2025 10:46 AM

          The listing on gamepass says "refined gameplay" so I guess so.

    • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 22, 2025 10:36 AM

      One of my all time favorite stories.I wonder if it's on gamepass.

    • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 22, 2025 12:18 PM

      Now do the same thing with Skyrim. A ue5 Skyrim would break every mod though.

    • banshi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 22, 2025 12:20 PM

      Wow day and date PS5 impressive

