2XKO's wants to get its champion roster to 24 characters as a good 'starting point' Executive Producer Tom Cannon says the team has heard the feedback about 10 characters at launch and is shifting its priorities to get more characters ready.

2XKO’s actual launch is supposed to be pretty close at hand, with Riot Games just recently having finished up another Alpha Lab playtest for the game. However, many players have been concerned about how much 2XKO will offer after a recent report that it would have 10 characters at launch. Since then, Riot Games has heard the feedback, and executive producer Tom Cannon shared that the team is shifting its priorities to get more characters ready for the main game. The target number? Apparently 24 Champions.

Cannon shared this number in a recent conversation with VG247, who had a chance to talk to Cannon about the feedback to at-launch champions being set at 10 characters:

I'll tell you for me a number that would feel better than 10, just as my personal opinion, is around 24. I think at 24 you're like, okay now there's enough to keep me going, and then we can add more and more. But as for what would be enough for me? Or rather, a good starting point? 24.

Obviously, 24 characters are not going to suddenly appear at 2XKO’s launch, but it seems the dev team is intent on attempting to make sure the roster in the game continues to grow reasonably. It’s also just as important to Cannon and the team to make characters that don’t end up useless, or mostly ignored outside of niche team comps:

One of the reasons why we only have 10 champs is because we do have that high bar on quality. We don't want half the roster to be just the assist that you use. Every character is going to be someone's favourite character, and you should be able to play that character and feel like you have something that is legit.

That said, Cannon finished in saying that roster is one of the highest priority topics the team is talking about now. What that ends up meaning for 2XKO’s launch and post-launch content cadence remains to be seen. As we wait to see what comes next, stay tuned to the 2XKO topic for more updates.