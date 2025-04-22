New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2XKO's wants to get its champion roster to 24 characters as a good 'starting point'

Executive Producer Tom Cannon says the team has heard the feedback about 10 characters at launch and is shifting its priorities to get more characters ready.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Riot Games
1

2XKO’s actual launch is supposed to be pretty close at hand, with Riot Games just recently having finished up another Alpha Lab playtest for the game. However, many players have been concerned about how much 2XKO will offer after a recent report that it would have 10 characters at launch. Since then, Riot Games has heard the feedback, and executive producer Tom Cannon shared that the team is shifting its priorities to get more characters ready for the main game. The target number? Apparently 24 Champions.

Cannon shared this number in a recent conversation with VG247, who had a chance to talk to Cannon about the feedback to at-launch champions being set at 10 characters:

Obviously, 24 characters are not going to suddenly appear at 2XKO’s launch, but it seems the dev team is intent on attempting to make sure the roster in the game continues to grow reasonably. It’s also just as important to Cannon and the team to make characters that don’t end up useless, or mostly ignored outside of niche team comps:

That said, Cannon finished in saying that roster is one of the highest priority topics the team is talking about now. What that ends up meaning for 2XKO’s launch and post-launch content cadence remains to be seen. As we wait to see what comes next, stay tuned to the 2XKO topic for more updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

