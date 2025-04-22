How to build a Furnace - RuneScape: Dragonwilds A furnace in RuneScape: Dragonwilds will help you push your equipment to the next level.

If you want bars of assorted metals, you will need a furnace in RuneScape: Dragonwilds. This is a pretty involved process, and you'll need to get your hands on some hard to get items, so don't make the mistake of thinking you can do this too early in the game.

How to get a furnace in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

To make a furnace, you will need the following resources, some of which are harder to get than others:

24 Stone - stone can be found almost anywhere from the start of the game, and can be picked up, or mined with a pickaxe.

8 Clay - Clay can be found in the Whispering Swamp, and looks like large, bround lumps on the ground. You can mine it with a pickaxe or the Rocksplosion spell.

4 Charcoal - Charcoal can be gotten by burning wood in a Kiln.

10 Fire Rune - Fire Runes can be made at the Rune Altar using Rune Essence. Just keep making different types of Runes and they wil eventually unlock.

Vault Shard - Vault Shards drop from Vault Guardian Sentinels, Vault Guardians, and Vault Archons that can be found in the Dragonkin Vaults. The first Vault can be found in the Whispering Swamp as part of a main story quest.

The recipe for the furnace will not unlock until you have access to all the resources that you need, so you won't get it to pop up until you find whatever the last resource is for you on the list. This will likely be the Vault Shards.

Once you have a furnace, you can add charcoal to it, then use it to combine the following ores into bars:

3x Copper Ore + 3x Tin Ore = 2 Bronze Bars

3x Gold Ore = 1 Gold Bar

3x Iron Ore = 1 Iron Bar

3x Silver Ore = 1 Silver Bar

