How to get the Duplex Bond mod - Warframe Duplex Bond is a useful mod that helps you keep your energy topped up without occupying an important Warframe slot.

The energy economy in Warframe is a common struggle for you new players, but as you get deeper into the game, you will learn there are many ways to keep the energy that powers your Warframe's abilities flowing. Normally, you can stack a couple of sources together to ensure you essentially have infinite energy. Duplex Bond can be a great way to add an energy source to your build if you pair it with something else in your build.

How to get Duplex Bond in Warframe

The Duplex Bond mod can be obtained from Son at the Necralisk on Deimos. It will cost 20,000 Entrati Standing and will be available after you hit Rank 3, known as Associate, with the Syndicate. If you have yet to arrive on Deimos, where you will find the Necralisk, keep opening up the starmap by playing through the various planets until you get to it.

Duplex Bond is a companion mod that will cause a clone of your companion to form every time you spend 100 Energy. You can have a maximum of three active clones at any one time, and each time the clone is killed by enemies, it has a 50% chance of dropping an Energy Orb at maximum rank. Clones cannot use abilities, but will melee attack enemies.

This is a solid source of energy for ability-spam builds, as you use so much energy that you'll form a lot of clones, and it's likely your companion will be drawing enemy attention anyway. You can also stack it with Arcane Energize to ensure you get the most from each Orb. The main attraction will be that you can leave a mod slot free on your Warframe that you might otherwise use for Flow/Primed Flow, Equilibrium, or any other energy focused mod.

