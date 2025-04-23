ShackStream: Marathon closed alpha: Escape from Tau Ceti IV

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews is ready to take on the Marathon closed alpha so come and see us shoot, loot, and escape from Tau Ceti IV.
The Marathon closed alpha begins today and we’re going to be streaming our experience with Bungie’s new shooter over on our Twitch channel. Stop by and see how the extraction shooter genre is changing with this refresh of the beloved franchise.

Our Marathon closed alpha livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on April 23, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We’ll be going in completely blind, discovering all the intricacies and details live on stream. Bear with us as we get acquainted with the strange and dangerous world of Tau Ceti IV.

For those catching up, Bungie has been hard at work rebooting the Marathon franchise. While the original trilogy from the 90s was a single-player game, this new version of Marathon is an extraction shooter, with players filling the silkworm-printed shoes of Runners. As a Runner, the goal simple: arrive in a zone on Tau Ceti IV, find loot, and extract with the goods before you’re killed by UESC combatants or other players.

Join us as we test our mettle and try to escape with our lives and hopefully a bit of great loot in today’s Marathon stream. Remember to follow the channel and subscribe for free by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. We’ll have more Marathon streams and content coming to your eyeballs soon.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

