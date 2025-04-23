New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marathon downtime & server maintenance schedule

Is Marathon down? Check the server status of Bungie's latest game and see if there are server problems affecting other players.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Marathon is the hot new thing with players surging into the alpha servers in droves. Given the nature of alpha tests, and online games, there’s bound to be some server instability, unscheduled downtime, and maintenance windows. Here’s how to check the server status of Marathon and when you can expect to get back into the game.

Marathon server status & maintenance schedule

As an online multiplayer game, Marathon will sometimes undergo scheduled maintenance on its servers, which result in some downtime. The best way to stay informed about the server status is to check the MarathonDevTeam social media account. We’ll also keep this page updated with relevant information during especially high profile times (like playtest releases, major updates, etc).

A fresh Runner body being made

Source: Bungie

This account is where the Marathon developers can provide insights and updates about the game that are too small to warrant a full write-up over on the Bungie main site. You should also check out the Marathon Help page. Though it’s a little bare (compared to the Destiny 2 page), anticipate the Help page to grow as players encounter problems and Bungie provides insight into how to fix any issues. Finally, the other way to keep up to date is with the official Marathon Discord server.

Hopefully this information will help you work out whether Marathon is down for maintenance or if you’ve got an issue with your own hardware. Stop by the Shacknews Marathon page as we continue to cover Bungie’s refresh of this iconic IP.

