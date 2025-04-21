Marathon closed alpha start time & end date The Marathon closed alpha has received its start date and end date, so set your alarms so you don't miss the time when it all kicks off on Tau Ceti IV.

The Marathon closed alpha is starting this week, and players will be given what will ultimately feel like a short window to experience the game. If you received a code, you will want to make sure you’re ready to play when the servers go live and to stick around until the alpha end date arrives. Here’s all the information you need.

Marathon closed alpha start date & time

The Marathon closed alpha will start on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Those that were lucky enough to secure an alpha code will be able to jump into the fray as soon as the servers go live. However, as with all online games – and especially because this is an alpha – anticipate server problems to crop up.

Marathon closed alpha end date

The end date for the Marathon closed alpha means no more playing! (Until the next playtest).

Source: Bungie

The Marathon closed alpha ends on Sunday, May 4, 2025. However, no specific end time has been announced, so it could be in the morning or it might be in the evening. Regardless, this gives players 11 days to experience everything on offer in the closed alpha.

Once the alpha ends, there won’t be any more Marathon until Bungie runs another playtest. Given how close we are to launch, there’s a good chance the next test will be a beta, which should hopefully be open to more regions. Bungie has acknowledged that international players also want to get in on the action, promising “additional opportunities” to play Marathon before release in September.

With the Marathon alpha start time and end date confirmed, make sure you set your alarm and either get ready to log in or stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel to check out gameplay. We’ll be covering Marathon extensively over the alpha, other playtests, and into release, so stay tuned for more information.