New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - April 21, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sixteen puzzles in one? That's a lot of puzzles.

Check out these illusions

Nothing quite like a simple perspective shift.

Embrace history, return to website

Homestar turns 25 this year.

Love seeing LegalEagle react to fictional law

If law shows were more realistic I doubt they'd be so popular.

You can't be on these drugs forever

So what happens when you go off of them? Gotta form good habits.

You won't see me on a hot air balloon

No thank you.

With the Marathon alpha starting soon, it's time to brush up on the lore

It's got such a rich and complex story.

Can the A Button Challenge ever be completed?

C'mon Mario runners, you can do it.

Do. Not. Turn.

Before watching, I don't think it'd be possible to complete. Unless there's some other way to move the camera, I'd imagine you can't aim at important things you need to finish the game?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We've also got a few free ways you can support us such as downloading Shackpets on iOS or Android. You can also check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)! There's also our brand new Shackmaps featuring maps of Atomfall and Schedule 1.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola