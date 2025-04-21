Evening Reading - April 21, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Interactive Schedule I map now live on Shackmaps
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves review: South Town showdown
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- review: When getting killed on purpose is a viable strategy
- Sunderfolk review: Game night
- Another Crab's Treasure Year of the Crab free update brings New Game Plus & more
- Doug Bowser says 'stay tuned' on a mainline Mario game for Switch 2
- Devolver Digital reveals Cult of the Lamb is its best-selling IP at around $90 million in revenue
- Dragon Ball DAIMA characters come to Sparking! Zero this week
- Oblivion remaster to be revealed tomorrow
- Fortnite is getting a Star Wars themed season with Mace Windu and Darth Jar Jar
Your daily dose of sudoku
Sixteen puzzles in one? That's a lot of puzzles.
Check out these illusions
Nothing quite like a simple perspective shift.
Embrace history, return to website
Homestar turns 25 this year.
Love seeing LegalEagle react to fictional law
If law shows were more realistic I doubt they'd be so popular.
You can't be on these drugs forever
So what happens when you go off of them? Gotta form good habits.
You won't see me on a hot air balloon
No thank you.
With the Marathon alpha starting soon, it's time to brush up on the lore
It's got such a rich and complex story.
Can the A Button Challenge ever be completed?
C'mon Mario runners, you can do it.
Do. Not. Turn.
Before watching, I don't think it'd be possible to complete. Unless there's some other way to move the camera, I'd imagine you can't aim at important things you need to finish the game?
