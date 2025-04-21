Another Crab's Treasure Year of the Crab free update brings New Game Plus & more The Year of the Crab update features reworked encounters, expanded upgrades, a bestiary museum, and more.

Another Crab’s Treasure has been out for about a year now, and ahead of its one-year anniversary, the game has gotten a massive “Year of the Crab” update that’s free to all owners of the game. Not only are players getting a New Game Plus, but it’ll feature all sorts of new content, including rearranged encounters, higher level upgrades, and even an all-new boss, just to name a few.

Aggro Crab Games announced the Another Crab’s Treasure “Year of the Crab” free update in a developer blog post this week. The big headliner is New Game Plus, in which players can go through an alternate version of the adventure. Enemy encounters have been rearranged and fork and shell abilities can be upgraded even higher. You’re going to need those upgrades, too, because lurking in New Game Plus is an exclusive, all-new base said to be “a well-deserved fight” by the devs.

Another Crab's Treasure: Year of the Crab is OUT NOW



The FREE content update has arrived on Steam, PS5, Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch‼️



NEW GAME PLUS. NEW BESTIARY. NEW BOSS RUSH. TIME FOR ✨MORE✨ CRAB. pic.twitter.com/CjMlKWE3VH — AGGRO CRAB 💥YEAR OF THE CRAB APRIL 21 (@AggroCrabGames) April 21, 2025

Outside of the New Game Plus features, there are a number of other general updates that players can enjoy whether they’ve beaten the game or not. You can now refight any bosses you’ve faced before, or you can go through all of them in an intense Boss Rush mode. There are new outfits to discover and a museum bestiary to take looks at the foes you’ve faced. You can even check out a Chapter Select menu to choose where you pick up Kril’s quest.

