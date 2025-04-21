New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Another Crab's Treasure Year of the Crab free update brings New Game Plus & more

The Year of the Crab update features reworked encounters, expanded upgrades, a bestiary museum, and more.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Aggro Crab
1

Another Crab’s Treasure has been out for about a year now, and ahead of its one-year anniversary, the game has gotten a massive “Year of the Crab” update that’s free to all owners of the game. Not only are players getting a New Game Plus, but it’ll feature all sorts of new content, including rearranged encounters, higher level upgrades, and even an all-new boss, just to name a few.

Aggro Crab Games announced the Another Crab’s Treasure “Year of the Crab” free update in a developer blog post this week. The big headliner is New Game Plus, in which players can go through an alternate version of the adventure. Enemy encounters have been rearranged and fork and shell abilities can be upgraded even higher. You’re going to need those upgrades, too, because lurking in New Game Plus is an exclusive, all-new base said to be “a well-deserved fight” by the devs.

Outside of the New Game Plus features, there are a number of other general updates that players can enjoy whether they’ve beaten the game or not. You can now refight any bosses you’ve faced before, or you can go through all of them in an intense Boss Rush mode. There are new outfits to discover and a museum bestiary to take looks at the foes you’ve faced. You can even check out a Chapter Select menu to choose where you pick up Kril’s quest.

With Another Crab’s Treasure’s free “Year of the Crab” update out on all platforms, it seems a great time to mention that we loved the game. Check out our Shacknews review for our full thoughts on why we loved Another Crab’s Treasure in 2024.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

