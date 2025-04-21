Doug Bowser says 'stay tuned' on a mainline Mario game for Switch 2 In a recent interview, the Nintendo of America President spoke to the question of when Mario might get his own adventure on Nintendo Switch 2.

While much of the Nintendo Switch 2 has looked delightful, there is definitely a glaring omission from the line-up. There’s no new Mario platformer here to slap on the Switch 2, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming before the system launches. However, in a recent interview, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said we should keep our eyes out. The Mario Bros. will definitely be making their way to the Switch 2 in something new somewhere down the line.

Bowser shared the details about Mario’s future on the Nintendo Switch 2 in a conversation with CNN. There, the Nintendo of America President went into details about what Nintendo expects out of the launch of the next console and the effect of recent events on its price. However, when asked why there was no new Mario game on the new console, Doug Bowser shared a coy answer:

Stay tuned. You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I’m sure will make its way to the platform.

It’s exciting to hear that the Mario Bros. won’t be sitting on the sidelines for hopefully too long after the Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June 2025. We have a decent line-up that does include Mario, but the only new game he’ll show up in for the Switch 2 this year is Mario Kart World. We also have a 3D platformer coming in the form of Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nonetheless, while we have no news on a new Mario game at this point, it is in the cards. As we wait to see what the next generation of Mario ends up looking like, stay tuned here at Shacknews for updates.