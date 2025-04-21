New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Doug Bowser says 'stay tuned' on a mainline Mario game for Switch 2

In a recent interview, the Nintendo of America President spoke to the question of when Mario might get his own adventure on Nintendo Switch 2.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
While much of the Nintendo Switch 2 has looked delightful, there is definitely a glaring omission from the line-up. There’s no new Mario platformer here to slap on the Switch 2, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming before the system launches. However, in a recent interview, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said we should keep our eyes out. The Mario Bros. will definitely be making their way to the Switch 2 in something new somewhere down the line.

Bowser shared the details about Mario’s future on the Nintendo Switch 2 in a conversation with CNN. There, the Nintendo of America President went into details about what Nintendo expects out of the launch of the next console and the effect of recent events on its price. However, when asked why there was no new Mario game on the new console, Doug Bowser shared a coy answer:

It’s exciting to hear that the Mario Bros. won’t be sitting on the sidelines for hopefully too long after the Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June 2025. We have a decent line-up that does include Mario, but the only new game he’ll show up in for the Switch 2 this year is Mario Kart World. We also have a 3D platformer coming in the form of Donkey Kong Bananza.

Nonetheless, while we have no news on a new Mario game at this point, it is in the cards. As we wait to see what the next generation of Mario ends up looking like, stay tuned here at Shacknews for updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

