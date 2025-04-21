New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Devolver Digital reveals Cult of the Lamb is its best-selling IP at around $90 million in revenue

Astroneer was the closest runner up to Cult of the Lamb at around $80 million.
TJ Denzer
Devolver Digital recently released its investment report for its full 2024 fiscal year, and with it came an interesting look at which IPs are performing best for the group. It was there that we learned the illuminating fact that Cult of the Lamb is handily the group’s best seller since its launch, with around $90 million in revenue served up for Devolver since the game’s 2022 release.

These details were revealed in the 2024 Full Year presentation that Devolver Digital posted on its investor website this week. On Slide 16, Devolver reveals its 10 most profitable releases with Cult of the Lamb sitting squarely at the top at around $90 million in revenue. Astroneer is its closest competitor and, even then, Astroneer is at around $80 million. The next closest was Stronghold coming in at about $50 million.

Devolver Digital's list of best-selling IP, including Cult of the Lamb at the top with around $90 million.
Source: Devolver Digital

The full list of IPs and their revenue so far at Devolver is as follows:

  • Cult of the Lamb: >$90m 3rd Party
  • Astroneer: >$80m 1st Party
  • Stronghold: >$50m 1st Party
  • Serious Sam: >$45m 1st Party
  • Gungeon: >$40m 1st Party
  • Shadow Warrior 3: >$35m 1st Party
  • Hotline Miami 2: >$30m 3rd Party3
  • The Talos Principle 2: >$20m 1st Party
  • Reigns 5: >$20m 1st Party
  • Gorn: >$20m 3rd Party

Where many of the titles on this list have blown up at one point or another, few have had longevity like Cult of the Lamb. Released in 2022, it was a solid hit, but the developers have also supported it with plenty of DLC and extended media since, ensuring Cult of the Lamb has stayed pretty regularly in gaming conversations.

With so much money in the books and Cult of the Lamb still getting content, stay tuned to the Cult of the Lamb topic for further updates and news.

