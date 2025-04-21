Dragon Ball DAIMA characters come to Sparking! Zero this week Versions of the characters from the newest adventures of Dragon Ball are coming to Sparking! Zero as DLC this week.

The next DLC pack for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is coming this week, or can be played now if you have early access through the Premium Editions and Season Passes of the game. This next DLC pack brings popular Dragon Ball DAIMA versions of the characters to the game, adding to the already gargantuan Sparking! Zero roster with even more fighters and opportunities for dream battles.

Bandai Namco announced the details of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero’s Daima DLC pack in a new trailer this week. The game’s new DLC will feature a collection of characters and variations from the recent Dragon Ball DAIMA series. It will also launch officially on April 24 for all platforms if players want to get it by itself. For those with a Season Pass or the Premium Collector’s Edition of the game, access is available today.

Here are the characters in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero DLC 2’s Dragon Ball DAIMA Character Pack 1:

Goku (Mini) Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Mini)

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan 2

Vegeta (Mini) Super Saiyan 3

Glorio

Panzy

Majin Kuu

It’s worth noting that the DLC’s official name “DAIMA Character Pack 1” implies the possibility of further Dragon Ball DAIMA characters coming to Sparking! Zero. The game was good enough to warrant plenty of support. As we wait to see what comes next for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, stay tuned here at Shacknews for more updates.