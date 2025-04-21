Oblivion remaster to be revealed tomorrow The long rumored remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is real, and we'll learn official details soon.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion still stands as one of the most beloved western RPGs of the 21st century, and while fans await more details on the next installment in the Elder Scrolls series, it looks like we’ll be returning to Cyrodil in the meantime. After a long build up of rumors, Bethesda has essentially confirmed that a remaster of Oblivion is real, and we’re going to learn all about it tomorrow.

Bethesda shared a link to a YouTube Premiere titled “All will be revealed....” this morning. The video is set to premiere tomorrow, April 21, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The video’s thumbnail is a close-up shot of a person wearing a helmet, with the roman numeral IV (4) overlaid.

Originally released in 2005, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion set a new bar for western RPGs. It took the franchise in a fresh new direction and laid the groundwork for its smash hit sequel, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. With The Elder Scrolls 6 likely still a long ways away, it makes sense that Bethesda would want to tide fans over with a trip back to a beloved story.

Many of the rumors surrounding an Oblivion remaster alleged that the game would be shadow dropped immediately after its official reveal. With an official reveal now slated for tomorrow, we’ll be watching closely to see if Bethesda does indeed release the game following its unveiling.