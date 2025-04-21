New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite is getting a Star Wars themed season with Mace Windu and Darth Jar Jar

Fortnite Galactic Battle will bring Star Wars content to Fortnite over the course of five updates.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Epic Games made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan this weekend to unveil its latest collaboration with Lucasfilm. Fortnite has already seen multiple Star Wars events, but the latest collaboration will see Fortnite get an entire season based on a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Galactic Battle will begin on May 2.

The trailer for Fortnite Galactic Battle shows Star Destroyers, X-Wings, blasters, and more. As for what characters will be available this season, it looks like we’re set to get Emperor Palpatine, Mace Windu, and the star of one of the biggest Star Wars fan theories, Darth Jar Jar.

Epic Games will parse the new Star Wars content across five updates, which have been given the following titles:

  • 1 (May 2): Imperial Takeover
  • 2 (May 8): The Pull of the Force
  • 3 (May 22): Mandalorian Rising
  • 4 (May 29): Star Destroyer Bombardment
  • 5 (June 7): Death Star Sabotage

Fortnite’s Star Wars themed season will begin on May 2, just in time for Star Wars Day. It wasn’t the only video game-related news out of Star Wars Celebration 2025, as Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment gave us our first look at Star Wars Zero Company, coming in 2026.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

