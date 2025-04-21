Fortnite is getting a Star Wars themed season with Mace Windu and Darth Jar Jar Fortnite Galactic Battle will bring Star Wars content to Fortnite over the course of five updates.

Epic Games made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan this weekend to unveil its latest collaboration with Lucasfilm. Fortnite has already seen multiple Star Wars events, but the latest collaboration will see Fortnite get an entire season based on a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Galactic Battle will begin on May 2.

The trailer for Fortnite Galactic Battle shows Star Destroyers, X-Wings, blasters, and more. As for what characters will be available this season, it looks like we’re set to get Emperor Palpatine, Mace Windu, and the star of one of the biggest Star Wars fan theories, Darth Jar Jar.

Epic Games will parse the new Star Wars content across five updates, which have been given the following titles:

1 (May 2): Imperial Takeover

2 (May 8): The Pull of the Force

3 (May 22): Mandalorian Rising

4 (May 29): Star Destroyer Bombardment

5 (June 7): Death Star Sabotage

Fortnite’s Star Wars themed season will begin on May 2, just in time for Star Wars Day. It wasn’t the only video game-related news out of Star Wars Celebration 2025, as Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment gave us our first look at Star Wars Zero Company, coming in 2026.