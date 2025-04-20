Where to find Tin Ore - RuneScape: Dragonwilds Time to get smelting in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

The second ore you will need to eventually be able to make bronze in RuneScape: Dragonwilds is tin. You can find plenty of tin ore in the game, but only in a fixed part of the map, and you might want to be a little patient before you head that way, as it can be dangerous if you go too early.

How to get Tin Ore in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Source: Shacknews

Tin Ore can be found in the Fractured Plains, an area to the north of the Whispering Swamp. You will need to go through the Swamp to get there, and finding a path can be difficult when you first get there. The main thing to keep in mind is that you want to enter the swamp, cross to the far side, then head for the middle of the area where a huge gate will give you access to the Fractured Plains.

Tin Ore can be found on the west side of the Fractured Plains, which is the opposite side to where you tend to find Copper Ore. You can find a few ore deposites strewn around the eastern half of the area, but it is mostly concentrated on the western side.

Source: Shacknews

The Tin Ore deposits are quite small when compared to other resources, so you will need to be a little more alert when finding them. The arrows on the map above denote where they tend to appear in large concentrations, making them easier to find. It is also quite heavy, so it's a good idea to head in on very specific excursions to farm this up and then get out.

For more helpful guides and up to date news, be sure to check out our RuneScape: Dragonwilds page.