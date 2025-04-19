Star Wars Zero Company gets first trailer with 2026 release window Bit Reactor, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games went to Star Wars Celebration with plenty to reveal about the upcoming Star Wars RTS.

This weekend's Star Wars Celebration convention continued in Japan with a special panel featuring the teams from Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games. As teased over the past few weeks, they were there to show off the upcoming Star Wars RTS game. Earlier this week, fans learned that it was called Star Wars Zero Company and, on Saturday, they got to check out the game's first official trailer.

Star Wars Zero Company's official title was first revealed earlier this week. In addition to revealing the trailer, players were given new information about the game's story. The game will is a single-player turn-based tactical RTS set in the era of the Clone Wars. Players experience the conflict through the perspective of Hawks, a former disgraced Republic officer who has been hired to lead a ragtag crew of hired guns.

With different fighter types that include a Jedi and a Mandalorian, personalities are bound to clash. The question is whether the team can hold it together long enough to complete the mission ahead. Bit Reactor is promising a multitude of choices that will affect the outcome of the story, so players will need to be aware of what missions they accept, how they handle their company, and more. While the team is likely to clash, they can also do some heavy damage when they work together. Team members who bond may be able to unlock special tandem abilities that can make battles a little easier.



Source: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Zero Company is set to release in 2026. It will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.