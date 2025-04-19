New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars Zero Company gets first trailer with 2026 release window

Bit Reactor, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games went to Star Wars Celebration with plenty to reveal about the upcoming Star Wars RTS.
Ozzie Mejia
Electronic Arts
1

This weekend's Star Wars Celebration convention continued in Japan with a special panel featuring the teams from Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games. As teased over the past few weeks, they were there to show off the upcoming Star Wars RTS game. Earlier this week, fans learned that it was called Star Wars Zero Company and, on Saturday, they got to check out the game's first official trailer.

Star Wars Zero Company's official title was first revealed earlier this week. In addition to revealing the trailer, players were given new information about the game's story. The game will is a single-player turn-based tactical RTS set in the era of the Clone Wars. Players experience the conflict through the perspective of Hawks, a former disgraced Republic officer who has been hired to lead a ragtag crew of hired guns.

With different fighter types that include a Jedi and a Mandalorian, personalities are bound to clash. The question is whether the team can hold it together long enough to complete the mission ahead. Bit Reactor is promising a multitude of choices that will affect the outcome of the story, so players will need to be aware of what missions they accept, how they handle their company, and more. While the team is likely to clash, they can also do some heavy damage when they work together. Team members who bond may be able to unlock special tandem abilities that can make battles a little easier.

Aiming at battle droids from above in Star Wars Zero Company

Source: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Zero Company is set to release in 2026. It will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

