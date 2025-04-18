Evening Reading - April 18, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. We hope you've enjoyed your Friday. Let's close this week out with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Yo Hoopers! 🏀



The wait is OVER! Dunk City Dynasty Global Pre-Registration is NOW LIVE! 🎉

Secure your spot today and claim exclusive pre-registration rewards when the game launches! Don’t miss out!



👉App Store: https://t.co/jFLIPIR408

👉Google Play: https://t.co/tSM5TNz425… pic.twitter.com/23xDk4grpO — Dunk City Dynasty Global (@citydynastyglo) April 18, 2025

If you're interested in mobile hoops, pre-registration for Dunk City Dynasty is now open!

Play... ball? Holy crap, Bases Loaded is back?

If you'd like a more laid-back roguelite, here's a look at Tranquil Isle, which is out now.

And we take a closer look at the upcoming TRON: Catalyst from Devolver Digital and Bithell Games.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Down the GBA rabbit hole

The GBA version of Zelda A Link to the Past features a whole new dungeon with a new last boss and ending. There's also a new sidequest and Mapple the witch makes a cameo. Read more about it here: famiboards.com/threads/here...



[image or embed] — VGMuseum (ReyVGM) (@vgmuseum.bsky.social) April 17, 2025 at 12:16 PM

The link here features many other GBA "ports" that actually include entirely new content not found in the original games. It's a fascinating read, so check it out.

Peekaboo

Kendrick Lamar's victory lap now has him selling Gatorade as the first musician ever featured in one of their ads.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The next episode of Passion Project celebrates 25 years of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Gone Fishin' season begins on TNT for the last time.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

There's no sugarcoating it. This has been an ugly week for WWE from a PR standpoint. If you follow my social accounts, you know how disgusted I am by Pat McAfee teasing Donald Trump showing up at WrestleMania this weekend. Between that and the comments from Triple H and Roman Reigns slurping up and normalizing the Trump presidency and John Cena going almost out of his way to praise Vince McMahon, it's really hard for me to get excited about WrestleMania this year. And hell, if Trump does show up, I might be out on WWE for good. That's going to make this ongoing feature a little more challenging, but thank the good lord for Samoa Joe, at least for this week.

Let's see what I do for this segment next week.

Tonight in video game music

It's been a minute since I've heard a good remix for Hollow Bastion from Kingdom Hearts, so let's go.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!