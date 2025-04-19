Shack Chat: Which Star Wars character would you like to see in a spinoff game?

Star Wars is quite the vast universe, and it’s filled to the brim with heroes, villains, and other characters that have captured our hearts over the decades. Many of them have had cool games, or parts of games, that gave their lore a little more shine, and we’d like to see more of that! Star Wars is such a vast and cool well to draw from, so for this week’s Shack Chat, we opine on which of those characters we’d like to see in a spinoff Star Wars game!

Question: Which Star Wars character would you like to see in a spinoff game?

Cad Bane - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Bounty Hunter

Source: Lucasfilm

It's remarkable how many characters managed to survive and thrive across all three eras of the Skywalker Saga. Most people think about Ahsoka Tano before anybody else, but there have been other characters that first showed up during the Clone Wars and continued living through the days just before the galactic takeover of the First Order. Bounty Hunter Cad Bane is one of them.

Cad Bane first debuted to much fanfare in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Hailing from the planet Duro, Bane strikes fear almost immediately with a look inspired by old west outlaws straight out of Clint Eastwood movies. Whether he was taking on Anakin Skywalker or Ahsoka Tano, his reputation grew, and so did his popularity. In fact, he's probably the franchise's most popular bounty hunter since Boba Fett, which made their eventual fight to the death in The Book of Boba Fett all the more captivating.

Few characters can show up on-screen and make fans go, "Oh, s**t!" Cad Bane is one of them and I think Cal Kestis has made himself enough of a nuisance to the Empire that it's time somebody pays his exorbitant fee to bring him in for the final installment of the Star Wars Jedi trilogy.

Asajj Ventress - TJ Denzer, Senior Lover of Redemption Arcs

Source: Lucasfilm

Asajj Ventress is maybe one of those most notorious combatants in the entire Clone Wars storyline, a Sith assassin who fought ruthlessly against Obi-Wan, Anakin, and the Jedi council for years before events turned her against the Sith lords she once served. For many people, Asajj’s story likely ended when she apparently sacrificed herself to save Quinlan Vos from death by Force Lightning from Count Dooku (Darth Tyranus).

But her story didn’t end there. She lived, and those that saw the Bad Batch know she still has it in her to be one of the most powerful fighters to ever wield a lightsaber. In the Bad Batch, Asajj seemingly just wants to be left alone, hiding away from the eyes that hunted down so many Jedi during Order 66, but again, her presence in Bad Batch speaks to an older, wiser character that has given up being an assassin, even though she still knows how to do it.

I wouldn’t mind a bigger story with Asajj, telling us where she went and what she did after she supposedly died. Heck, I’d like to continue her arc as a former Sith Assassin that’s out there trying to live and make peace with her vicious past. I think there are a lot of great characters in Star Wars, but not as many with compelling narratives to unpack and journeys that still aren’t over like Ventress. Give her a stealth action game in the vein of Escape From Butcher Bay or Dishonored and she'd shine.

Nien Nunb - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Source: Lucasfilm

Everyone loves to talk about the Jedi or Sith characters in the Star Wars universe, but I think it is time to get an origin story for one of the most unsung heroes of the movie franchise. Nien Nunb helped pilot the Millennium Falcon on one of the most important missions in the history of Star Wars. Sure, Lando has gotten some love in other video games, but where is the love for Nunb? Where is the Nunb? It’s time for a detailed introduction to this character, his race of fish people, and their home planet.

Turgle - Sam Chandler, Frogman

Turgle is life. Turgle was my favorite thing about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I’ve forgotten just about everything about that game except for my froggy friend. This dude is a gangly, boot-scootin’ weirdo who I think is just really neat. I want to see him in more games. Hell, I want to see him as the main character of a Star Wars game. Oh, another game about being a bounty hunter or another John Heroman with Force abilities? Snoozefest. Give me a game where I’m Turgle and my job is inspecting the quality of lilypads on water planets or checking out the tensile strength of force fields. I don’t know. But please let me be Turgle.

Mace Windu deserves more! - Dennis White Jr., Purple Lightsaber owner

With Mace Windu’s use of both sides of the Force being well documented, I think that he would be great for his own game. I want to see some serious storytelling with the character explored in depth. There’s plenty of range to work with when it comes to where the game could take place and giving his strength and prowess as one of the strongest Jedi of all time, I’m sure that he’s come across other powerful enemies throughout his years kicking ass across the galaxy. Of course, I’m not going to complain about bringing Sam L. Jackson back to get in some voice work either. I also think that there could be a prime opportunity to introduce a new character or two and I’d like to see a villain that makes Mace sweat a bit.

Mace Windu - Donovan Erskine, News Editor

Source: Lucasfilm

Mace Windu is one of the many Star Wars characters whose on-screen impact is in contrast with their level of fame and adoration in the fanbase. There has been plenty of supplemental material that explores Mace Windu’s past, but I’d love to see him take center stage in a narrative-driven game. The story could dive into his life as a padawan, or his early days as a member of the Jedi Council. With how enthusiastic Samuel L. Jackson has been about wanting to play the character again, maybe you can convince him to step into the VO booth and provide his iconic voice again.

Chewbacca - Steve Tyminski, THE Stevetendo Show! And my favorite, Chewy!

Source: Lucasfilm

What Star Wars character would I like to see in a spinoff game? I have to give some love to my guy Chewbacca. Chewbacca is my favorite Star Wars character and would love to see him get into some kind of spinoff Star Wars game where he’s the star. The fun part about spinoff games is that the material doesn’t have to be what you would expect. Case in point, it would be fun to see Chewbacca be the main character in a “match 3” game or a dating sim. Live your best bachelor life and woo the other eligible matches for our favorite space pilot. You could also do a game like Hey You, Pikachu where you talk to Chewbacca and all his answers are various roars and grunts. So I’m going with Chewbacca as my answer for a character I’d love to see lead a Star Wars spinoff game.

These are our picks for Star Wars characters we’d like to see in a Star Wars spinoff game, but what are yours? Sound off in the Chatty comments below!