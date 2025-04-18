Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 18: Baldur's Gate 3's final patch

Have you had enough Baldur's Gate 3 yet? The answer is probably no. The game's final patch is going out, which means that if you haven't seen what the fuss is about, now is the best time to jump in. The game is on sale on both Steam and GOG.com, so go check that out.
If you're looking for something more modern and post-apocalyptic, it's a good time to note that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is on sale for the first time. Explore what's left of the world and try to survive out there by picking this game up from Steam, GOG.com, or Green Man Gaming.
While there isn't a big organized sale, be sure to shop around this weekend for discounts on the top PC games. Fanatical has an early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds. Gamebillet has the best launch discount on Blue Prince, as well as the lowest price on Balatro. And go check out some Epic Savings from the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Botanicula - FREE until 4/24
- Firestone Online Idle RPG - FREE until 4/24
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Mortal Shell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/23)
- Let's Build a Zoo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Session: Skate Sim - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- Fashion Police Squad - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Epic Savings
- Big Helmet Heroes - $19.99 (20% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Jusant - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
Fanatical
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle [Steam] - $48.29 (31% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $43.39 (38% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 [Steam] - $3.59 (64% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Anger Foot [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $12.61 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Blue Prince [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.47 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $31.23 (38% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $17.89 (55% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.95 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.95 (50% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 [Steam] - $17.17 (71% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $13.09 (78% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.08 (56% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.38 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- WWE 2K25 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $18.59 (26% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.41 (42% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black [Steam] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.79 (21% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $14.75 (67% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $14.49 (64% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.77 (49% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.39 (47% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/30)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- God's Trigger - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/14)
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Berserk Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- The Last Spell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/21)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadows of Doubt - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Resident Evil Bundle - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $0.95 (84% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lushfoil Photography Sim [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $35.69 (41% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $13.05 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $13.05 (78% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $18.27 (74% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $10.71 (46% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $7.18 (71% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Gato Roboto and Monster Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Islets, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Pay $14 or more to also receive BioGun, Berserk Boy, and GRIME. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get The Red Strings Club, Black Future '88, and Neon Abyss. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neon Abyss, RKGK/Rakugaki, and Ghostrunner. Pay $14 or more to also receive Neon Blood, Showgunners, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft
- Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)
Steam
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - $31.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Frontier Publisher Sale
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- F1 Manager 2024 - $12.24 (65% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Frontier Publisher Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Easter Sale
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Koei Tecmo Easter Sale.
- Barotrauma - $17.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)
- No More Room in Hell 2 [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (25% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $19.79 (67% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.74 (61% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
