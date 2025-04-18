Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 18: Baldur's Gate 3's final patch

Have you had enough Baldur's Gate 3 yet? The answer is probably no. The game's final patch is going out, which means that if you haven't seen what the fuss is about, now is the best time to jump in. The game is on sale on both Steam and GOG.com, so go check that out.

If you're looking for something more modern and post-apocalyptic, it's a good time to note that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is on sale for the first time. Explore what's left of the world and try to survive out there by picking this game up from Steam, GOG.com, or Green Man Gaming.

While there isn't a big organized sale, be sure to shop around this weekend for discounts on the top PC games. Fanatical has an early discount on Monster Hunter Wilds. Gamebillet has the best launch discount on Blue Prince, as well as the lowest price on Balatro. And go check out some Epic Savings from the Epic Games Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code APR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Dredge, Aliens Dark Descent, 1000xRESIST, Nova Lands, Diplomacy is Not an Option, Distant Worlds 2, and Nomad Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Gato Roboto and Monster Sanctuary. Pay $10 or more to also receive Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Islets, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens. Pay $14 or more to also receive BioGun, Berserk Boy, and GRIME. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get The Red Strings Club, Black Future '88, and Neon Abyss. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neon Abyss, RKGK/Rakugaki, and Ghostrunner. Pay $14 or more to also receive Neon Blood, Showgunners, and ANNO: Mutationem. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get The Invisible Hand and The Stillness of the Wind. Pay $5 or more to also receive Genesis Noir and In Other Waters. Pay $9 or more to also receive Pine: A Story of Loss, Kraken Academy, and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive Times & Galaxy. These activate on Steam.

Skull & Bones - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/20)

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.