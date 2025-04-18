Rebellion CEO attributes Atomfall's 2 million+ players largely to Game Pass Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley says the discoverability of Game Pass was huge for helping players find and play Atomfall.

Atomfall came out at the end of March 2025, and since its launch it has reached over 2 million players. That’s huge for a Rebellion game in less than a month’s time, and according to CEO Jason Kingsley, the developer has Microsoft’s Game Pass program to thank in significant part for that. According to Kingsley, Game Pass boosted discoverability and awareness of Atomfall in a way that contributed notably to the game’s success.

Kingsley shared his thoughts on Atomfall’s success in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz. That’s where he gave credit to Game Pass for helping boost Atomfall to players’ attentions:

[Atomfall]’s been a huge success. Microsoft has been a fantastic partner to work with, they’ve really leaned in to helping us. They brought their skills and their scale to bear on our small project, and it’s done really, really well for them, so they got a good deal, we got a good deal out of it as well… Chris [Kingsley] and I both feel, one of the biggest challenges for a company like us is discovery. And Game Pass has allowed for a lot of discovery for our game.

Indeed, Atomfall caught us in quite a good way after its launch in late March. The game gives you little info, but sends you off on an immersive journey that requires skill and cunning to survive in the apocalyptic English countryside. That earned it a solid review from many critics, and players have been enjoying it as well if Steam is any indication.

With a solid winner in the books, Rebellion is riding high on Atomfall's success.