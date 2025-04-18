New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Rebellion CEO attributes Atomfall's 2 million+ players largely to Game Pass

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley says the discoverability of Game Pass was huge for helping players find and play Atomfall.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Rebellion
2

Atomfall came out at the end of March 2025, and since its launch it has reached over 2 million players. That’s huge for a Rebellion game in less than a month’s time, and according to CEO Jason Kingsley, the developer has Microsoft’s Game Pass program to thank in significant part for that. According to Kingsley, Game Pass boosted discoverability and awareness of Atomfall in a way that contributed notably to the game’s success.

Kingsley shared his thoughts on Atomfall’s success in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz. That’s where he gave credit to Game Pass for helping boost Atomfall to players’ attentions:

Indeed, Atomfall caught us in quite a good way after its launch in late March. The game gives you little info, but sends you off on an immersive journey that requires skill and cunning to survive in the apocalyptic English countryside. That earned it a solid review from many critics, and players have been enjoying it as well if Steam is any indication.

With a solid winner in the books, Rebellion is riding high on Atomfall’s success. For more on the developer as it announces new updates for Atomfall and other games, stay tuned to the Rebellion topic. You can also find extensive info for your Atomfall journeys on Shackmaps.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola