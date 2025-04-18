Rebellion CEO attributes Atomfall's 2 million+ players largely to Game Pass
Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley says the discoverability of Game Pass was huge for helping players find and play Atomfall.
Atomfall came out at the end of March 2025, and since its launch it has reached over 2 million players. That’s huge for a Rebellion game in less than a month’s time, and according to CEO Jason Kingsley, the developer has Microsoft’s Game Pass program to thank in significant part for that. According to Kingsley, Game Pass boosted discoverability and awareness of Atomfall in a way that contributed notably to the game’s success.
Kingsley shared his thoughts on Atomfall’s success in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz. That’s where he gave credit to Game Pass for helping boost Atomfall to players’ attentions:
Indeed, Atomfall caught us in quite a good way after its launch in late March. The game gives you little info, but sends you off on an immersive journey that requires skill and cunning to survive in the apocalyptic English countryside. That earned it a solid review from many critics, and players have been enjoying it as well if Steam is any indication.
With a solid winner in the books, Rebellion is riding high on Atomfall’s success. For more on the developer as it announces new updates for Atomfall and other games, stay tuned to the Rebellion topic. You can also find extensive info for your Atomfall journeys on Shackmaps.
