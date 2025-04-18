Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 18: Xbox Spring Sale

With PlayStation's Spring Sale just days away from wrapping up, Xbox has come in with its own. The best of Xbox is on sale this weekend. That includes first-time discounts on Avowed, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, and WWE 2K25 along with major price drops on first-party titles like Halo Infinite and Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade 2 and third-party hits like Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring.

Plus, with the Nintendo Switch 2 around the corner, it's probably a good time to pick up some classic third-party Switch titles. Go check out the big Partner Spotlight sale, as well as Easter deals from Capcom, Devolver Digital, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

