Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 18: Xbox Spring Sale

With PlayStation's Spring Sale just days away from wrapping up, Xbox has come in with its own. The best of Xbox is on sale this weekend. That includes first-time discounts on Avowed, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, and WWE 2K25 along with major price drops on first-party titles like Halo Infinite and Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade 2 and third-party hits like Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring.
Plus, with the Nintendo Switch 2 around the corner, it's probably a good time to pick up some classic third-party Switch titles. Go check out the big Partner Spotlight sale, as well as Easter deals from Capcom, Devolver Digital, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Spring Sale (Part 2)
- Astro Bot Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (15% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $5.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-6 Remastered - $43.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Forever - $26.24 (25% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $37.49 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- New World Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic x Shadow Generations - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite Resistance Deluxe Edition - $71.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.59 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $36.29 (67% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $44.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Turok Trilogy Bundle - $17.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- The Persona Collection - $35.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Jusant - $12.49 (50% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $23.69 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest PS5 Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Balatro - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dog Man: Mission Impawsible - $29.99 (25% off)
- Luxury Garden Bundle - $23.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Spring Sale
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO - $52.49 (25% off)
- Avowed - $55.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-6 Remastered - $38.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.49 (45% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $29.99 (70% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite: Resistance - $47.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Payday 3 Year 1 Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $20.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $11.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $13.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NHL 25 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $10.49 (85% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $10.49 (85% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $19.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $7.49 (75% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $26.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $8.99 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $9.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $12.49 (75% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Hades - $8.74 (65% off)
- Partner Spotlight Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Enchanted Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $20.99 (65% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (71% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $39.59 (64% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Balatro - $12.74 (15% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dave the Diver - $12.99 (35% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $8.79 (78% off)
- Castlevania Collection Bundle - $31.89 (45% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Enter X Exit the Gungeon - $3.99 (80% off)
- Fae Farm - $30.14 (33% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metal Slug Tactics - $18.74 (25% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- FREEDOM WARS Remastered Contribution Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate + DLC Bundle - $16.64 (50% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tales of Graces f Remastered Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crow Country - $13.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $17.99 (40% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bugsnax - $12.49 (50% off)
- Kill Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Capcom Easter Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection - $39.99 (42% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devolver Digital April Sale
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- GRIS - $3.39 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carrion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Gunbrella - $5.99 (60% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $3.99 (80% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Free Lives Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- KarmaZoo - $3.99 (60% off)
- McPixel 3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Minit Fun Racer - $1.99 (33% off)
- Card Shark - $6.99 (65% off)
- Reigns Complete Set - $4.49 (70% off)
- RUINER - $3.99 (80% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $4.49 (85% off)
- Stories Untold - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $8.99 (50% off)
- Bleak Sword DX - $3.99 (60% off)
- Crossing Souls - $1.99 (86% off)
- Witcheye - $1.99 (60% off)
- Dropsy - $1.99 (80% off)
- Outright Games Easter Sale
- Bluey: The Videogame - $25.99 (35% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game - $25.99 (35% off)
- PAW Patrol World - $19.99 (50% off)
- Barbie Project Friendship - $17.99 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - $21.99 (45% off)
- Monster High Skulltimate Secrets - $23.99 (40% off)
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos - $13.99 (65% off)
- Bratz: Flaunt your fashion - $19.49 (35% off)
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix - $14.99 (50% off)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms - $9.99 (80% off)
- Transformers: Galactic Trials - $23.99 (40% off)
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery - $19.99 (50% off)
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jackbox Spring Game Night Sale
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.59 (66% off)
- Into the Breach - $5.99 (60% off)
