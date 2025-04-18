New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Rivals will get swimsuit costumes this summer

Marvel is reviving its Swimsuit Special for the first time since the 90s.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Marvel
1

Marvel Comics published a series of Swimsuit Specials from the early to mid-90s, which saw popular heroes embarking on one-off adventures while clad in bathing suits. The series is set to make its return this summer, with some outfits coming to Marvel Rivals as costumes.

Marvel announced the return of its Swimsuit Special in an update on its website. Here, the company confirms that some of the swimsuit looks will come to Marvel Rivals as costumes (skins). “The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games,” the post reads.

Various heroes in bathing suits standing by a pool and eating food.

Source: Marvel

Marvel has yet to reveal any of the characters who will be featured in this year’s Swimsuit Special, so we don’t yet know who’ll be getting new costumes. However, we can expect to see some of our favorite heroes donning swimsuits as they fight for the fate of the universe.

Marvel Rivals has already gotten cosmetics based on iconic comic storylines and live-action films, and it’ll soon get costumes for the revival of Marvel’s Swimsuit Special. Stick with Shacknews for more Marvel Rivals updates.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

