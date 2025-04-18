Marvel Rivals will get swimsuit costumes this summer Marvel is reviving its Swimsuit Special for the first time since the 90s.

Marvel Comics published a series of Swimsuit Specials from the early to mid-90s, which saw popular heroes embarking on one-off adventures while clad in bathing suits. The series is set to make its return this summer, with some outfits coming to Marvel Rivals as costumes.

Marvel announced the return of its Swimsuit Special in an update on its website. Here, the company confirms that some of the swimsuit looks will come to Marvel Rivals as costumes (skins). “The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games,” the post reads.



Source: Marvel

Marvel has yet to reveal any of the characters who will be featured in this year’s Swimsuit Special, so we don’t yet know who’ll be getting new costumes. However, we can expect to see some of our favorite heroes donning swimsuits as they fight for the fate of the universe.

Marvel Rivals has already gotten cosmetics based on iconic comic storylines and live-action films, and it’ll soon get costumes for the revival of Marvel’s Swimsuit Special. Stick with Shacknews for more Marvel Rivals updates.