New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find Copper Ore - RuneScape: Dragonwilds

It's time for your own personal industrial revolution in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Jagex Ltd
1

If you want to get to your own special Bronze Age in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, you will need to track down and mine some Copper Ore. It can be hard to figure out where to go, so in this guide I shall show you a good route to take to get to this important resource.

How to get Copper Ore in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Copper Ore locations in the Fracture Plains in RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Source: Shacknews

Cooper Ore can be found in the Fractured Plans, an area beyond the Whispering Swamp. You will need to go through the Swamp to get there, and finding a path can be tough, as much of the swamp faces a massive cliff with just limited paths through it.

Enter the Whispering Swamp on th esecond path, shown above just below the P on the map. From there, follow the path around to the left, then aim for the huge pillars in the distance. Do not venture down into the water, as you will move very slowly and will likey die to enemies of various types.

Copper Nodes in RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Screenshot by Shacknews

Once you get through the gate formed by the giant pillars, turn right and your first batch of copper will be tucked away in a small ravine on the left. Then, beyond that, there is a village of enemies that be avoided by staying far to the right, and this will bring you to an area with seemingly endless nodes of copper.

For more helpful guides and up to date news, be sure to check out our RuneScape: Dragonwilds page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola