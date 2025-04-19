Where to find Copper Ore - RuneScape: Dragonwilds It's time for your own personal industrial revolution in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

If you want to get to your own special Bronze Age in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, you will need to track down and mine some Copper Ore. It can be hard to figure out where to go, so in this guide I shall show you a good route to take to get to this important resource.

How to get Copper Ore in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Cooper Ore can be found in the Fractured Plans, an area beyond the Whispering Swamp. You will need to go through the Swamp to get there, and finding a path can be tough, as much of the swamp faces a massive cliff with just limited paths through it.

Enter the Whispering Swamp on th esecond path, shown above just below the P on the map. From there, follow the path around to the left, then aim for the huge pillars in the distance. Do not venture down into the water, as you will move very slowly and will likey die to enemies of various types.

Once you get through the gate formed by the giant pillars, turn right and your first batch of copper will be tucked away in a small ravine on the left. Then, beyond that, there is a village of enemies that be avoided by staying far to the right, and this will bring you to an area with seemingly endless nodes of copper.

