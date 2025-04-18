Doom: The Dark Ages Official Trailer 2 is set to debut on TV during Wrestlemania 41 The new Doom: The Dark Ages trailer will debut in a TV spot during Wrestlemania before id Software hosts it online.

Doom: The Dark Ages is around the corner in May 2025, and Bethesda, id Software, and Microsoft Gaming are making big plays to ensure that as many people know it as possible. The developers have announced that the next big trailer for The Dark Ages will be coming in a TV spot during Wrestlemania 41.

Doom’s developers announced details for The Dark Ages Official Trailer 2 on the game’s social media. WWE’s Wrestlemania 41 is set to take place over two days on April 19 and April 20. During the duration of the event, Doom: The Dark Ages will have a TV spot in which the next trailer for the game will play. It will be posted on id Software, Bethesda, and Xbox’s online channels after it airs during the event.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 incoming...

Tune in to #WrestleMania 41 on Sunday for the premiere of the TV spot followed by the full trailer here. pic.twitter.com/2k8X4a36pU — DOOM (@DOOM) April 18, 2025

We’ve gotten a lot of details about Doom: The Dark Ages as its May 2025 release date looms. Previous previews for the game have painted an excellent picture of chaotic and brutal battles, ridiculously cool weapons, and wild set pieces including giant demons and robots, and dragons with machine guns on their backs. We also got to talk to Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton about decisions regarding this third game in modern Doom lore.

Wrestlemania 41 might be one of the biggest stages in the world to host an ad short of the Super Bowl. As we watch to see what the next peek at Doom: The Dark Ages ends up looking like, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.