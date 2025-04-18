Indiana Jones' success has Phil Spencer saying 'there's life in that franchise' Spencer didn't outright confirm a sequel for Golden Circle, but it seems the future might look bright for more Indiana Jones content.

Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle has finally come to PlayStation 5, and with it, a whole new platform of players get to enjoy one of the greatest action-adventure games of 2024. It’s also been doing well enough that Xbox is more than pleased with the entire outcome. To that end, it seems Phil Spencer is excited for the future of Indiana Jones and believes there’s still “life in that franchise.”

Phil Spencer said these words and more about the success of Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle in a recent interview with Variety. There, he spoke to his enthusiasm for what MachineGames had made, and what things look like for future Indiana Jones media:

I will say, we’re really happy with ‘Indy’ and the players and the reception. We do think there’s life in that franchise, and I’m just gonna leave it at that… I was really inspired by Machine Games taking someone else’s IP and doing something so unique, and I’m inspired about what that team can do next. Certain people were kind of pushing them on the first person versus third person. And I think once you play it, you realize you are Indy.

Spencer also made sure to mention that while Microsoft Gaming was enthused to work with the Indiana Jones IP, it still heavily believes in designing and growing original IP that will stand out among legendary properties like Indy:

I also want to give the teams the ability to do our own games and our own franchises. We have a lot of room to tell new stories, as well. And I want to make sure that’s an option for us.

Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle was a late hit in 2024, and its port over to PlayStation 5 plays just as well, and maybe even a touch better with the features of the DualSense controller and the PS5 Pro.

If this was the last Indiana Jones game we got for a while, it’s a good one to keep us satisfied, but Spencer makes it sound like the mood is high for more out of the Indy franchise. Stay tuned to see if anything new comes to the Indiana Jones game universe. We’ll share it here at Shacknews if it drops.