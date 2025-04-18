Indiana Jones' success has Phil Spencer saying 'there's life in that franchise'
Spencer didn't outright confirm a sequel for Golden Circle, but it seems the future might look bright for more Indiana Jones content.
Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle has finally come to PlayStation 5, and with it, a whole new platform of players get to enjoy one of the greatest action-adventure games of 2024. It’s also been doing well enough that Xbox is more than pleased with the entire outcome. To that end, it seems Phil Spencer is excited for the future of Indiana Jones and believes there’s still “life in that franchise.”
Phil Spencer said these words and more about the success of Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle in a recent interview with Variety. There, he spoke to his enthusiasm for what MachineGames had made, and what things look like for future Indiana Jones media:
Spencer also made sure to mention that while Microsoft Gaming was enthused to work with the Indiana Jones IP, it still heavily believes in designing and growing original IP that will stand out among legendary properties like Indy:
Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle was a late hit in 2024, and its port over to PlayStation 5 plays just as well, and maybe even a touch better with the features of the DualSense controller and the PS5 Pro.
If this was the last Indiana Jones game we got for a while, it’s a good one to keep us satisfied, but Spencer makes it sound like the mood is high for more out of the Indy franchise. Stay tuned to see if anything new comes to the Indiana Jones game universe. We’ll share it here at Shacknews if it drops.
