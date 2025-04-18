Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin on April 24, price to stay the same Fans in the United States and Canada can begin pre-ordering their Nintendo Switch 2 next week.

After a couple weeks of uncertainty, we’ve got an update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States. Pre-orders will open on April 24, with the Switch 2 and all of its games remaining at their originally announced prices.

Nintendo shared a news post to its website to announce the new pre-order date for the Switch 2 in the U.S and Canada. The Switch 2 console will cost USD$449.99, the price that it was originally announced for on April 2. The bundle that includes a digital version of Mario Kart World will stay at $499.99. Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also retain their original prices. However, Nintendo will be increasing the price of some accessories. Joy-Con 2 pairs will be priced at $94.99, and the new Pro Controller will cost $84.99.



Source: Nintendo

There had been much speculation about the possibility of Nintendo increasing the price of the Switch 2 after the company made the decision to postpone pre-orders in the face of pending tariffs on goods imported to the U.S. While that saga is likely far from over, the new console will be keeping its original price tag. That said, Nintendo has stated that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released worldwide on June 5, 2025. We had the chance to get our hands on the console earlier this month during an early preview event.