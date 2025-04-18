New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get Adhesive - RuneScape: Dragonwilds

An underrated advancement in modern industry, adhesive is just as important in RuneScape: Dragonwilds as it is in the real world.
In RuneScape: Dragonwilds, you spend a lot of time unlocking items so that you can make other items. As you pick up resources, you unlock recipes, and those recipies give you a reason to find more resources. Adhesive is an important early game item you will want, especially if you need better armor.

How to get adhesive in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

The Whispering Swamp location in RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Source: Shacknews

To make Adhesive, you will need to make your way to the Whispering Swamp, which can be found bordering the north of the Bramblemead Valley. Here, things get a bit dark and grim, but you can also find Swamp Tar. Swamp Tar can be found on the ground, or slapped from the corpse of a glowing-eyed Putrid Rat, should you happen across one. Lumps of it on the ground resemble shiny black blobs, and they often occur in groups of five or six, spread fairly close together.

Swamp Tar (left) and a Clay Node (right) in RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Source: Shacknews

Once you have some Swamp Tar, you need to process it in a Kiln to turn it into Adhesive. The good news is that the main thing you need to make a Kiln is clay, and you can find plenty of it in the Whispering Swamp as well. Below, you will find all the resources you need to make a Kiln:

  • 8 Ash Logs - can be easily found in Bramblemead Valley and cut down with an axe.
  • 20 Stones - can be found all over the valley, use a pickaxe to break them up.
  • 6 Clay - can be found in large sqaure lumps on the ground in the Whispering Swamp, you will need a pickaxe to farm them.
  • Fire Runes - can be made at the Rune Altar using Rune Essence. If you have yet to unlock them, just keep making the other Runes until you unlock them.

You can find the Kiln recipe in your build menu under the Crafting section, so place it where you like, then interact with it to put in the Swamp Tar. It won't take long for the tar to become Adhesive. 

For more helpful guides and up to date news, be sure to check out our RuneScape: Dragonwilds page.

