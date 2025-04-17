Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune DLC releases in May, Switch 2 version coming later A new demo taking place in Tatooine was also revealed and it's out right now.

Star Wars Celebration kicked off its opening ceremonies in Japan on Thursday evening. As part of a lengthy introduction, attendees and viewers at home were treated to a first look at the next DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, titled A Pirate's Fortune.

Star Wars Outlaws Creative Director Drew Rechner was present live at at this year's Star Wars Celebration to reveal the new DLC trailer. The trailer sees Kay Vess and Nix get wrangled into some new trouble with the slippery pirate Hondo Ohnaka. They'll be on the hunt for the Khepi Tomb in search of treasure, but they'll have to be on the lookout for the usual slew of enemy factions crawling all over the galaxy. That includes a new adversary named Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders. Surviving this adventure can prove lucrative and Hondo might even keep Kay around for some more smuggling missions, which promise a good payday for everyone.

That's not all that's coming to Star Wars Outlaws. Those who may have followed our Outlaws stories here at Shacknews may be aware that the game got off to a slow start in terms of sales, but has improved considerably since launch thanks to a major title update that deployed some big-time quality-of-life features. Of course, seeing is believing, so players will get to try things out for themselves with a new demo that takes place on the famed planet of Tatooine. This demo will fast-forward players a few hours into the story and offer a taste of the open world and how it works.



Source: Disney

The last thing to note is that, as noted in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Star Wars Outlaws is indeed coming to Nintendo's new hardware. That game did get a release date at Star Wars Celebration, but it won't be ready in time for the console's launch. Players will have to wait until the Labor Day holiday to explore the Star Wars universe with their new Nintendo hotness.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune will release on all of the game's current platforms on Thursday, May 15. The new Star Wars Outlaws demo is available for free right now. Finally, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on Thursday, September 4.