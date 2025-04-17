Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations The world's most popular streaming service just kept printing money in Q1 2025. Here are all the details from the Netflix earnings report.

Netflix reported solid Q1 2025 earnings results this afternoon with earnings-per-share (EPS) of $6.61/share beating expectations of $5.71/share and $10.54 billion in revenue slightly beating analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Q1 2025 revenue was up 13% from the Q1 2024.

Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped above $1,000/share in afterhours trading on the news. Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters when asked on the conference call about the impact of the ongoing global trade war said that “Based on what we are seeing by actually operating the business right now, there’s nothing really significant to note.”

This was the first quarter that the company did not disclose subscription statistics, in an effort to turn the focus to revenue growth. Executives also touted the early success of the ad-supported tier and said the company is working on improving its underlying analytics for advertisers. Netflix still expects its full year revenue to fall somewhere between $43.5-44.5 billion in 2025.