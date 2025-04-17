New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

The world's most popular streaming service just kept printing money in Q1 2025. Here are all the details from the Netflix earnings report.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Netflix reported solid Q1 2025 earnings results this afternoon with earnings-per-share (EPS) of $6.61/share beating expectations of $5.71/share and $10.54 billion in revenue slightly beating analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Q1 2025 revenue was up 13% from the Q1 2024.

Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped above $1,000/share in afterhours trading on the news. Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters when asked on the conference call about the impact of the ongoing global trade war said that “Based on what we are seeing by actually operating the business right now, there’s nothing really significant to note.” 

This was the first quarter that the company did not disclose subscription statistics, in an effort to turn the focus to revenue growth. Executives also touted the early success of the ad-supported tier and said the company is working on improving its underlying analytics for advertisers. Netflix still expects its full year revenue to fall somewhere between $43.5-44.5 billion in 2025.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola