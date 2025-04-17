New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 17, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Wrestlemania XL Main Event Director's Cut

This may be the greatest match of all time.

Puka Nacua Content

I just like saying his name, but Puka Nacua seems like a good dude too.

Neil deGrasse Tyson crossed off Antarctica from his bucket list

Penguins are cute.

After Cooking x Blue Man Group - Things

Electronic music is good.

Oz the Mentalist continues to scare people

How does he do this?

iDubbz' Content Cop returns to talk about H3 and Ethan Klein

I haven't been paying much attention to H3 for years, and had no idea they had a show with Hasanabi at one point.

Meanwhile in Japan...

Shuhei Yoshida said he had lunch on the sixth floor, but that selfie suggests that the fourth floor was also an option.

Memes of the Kingdom

Three outstandingly placed arrow shots.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 17, 2025. Please consider checking out our newest website Shackmaps to support our broader Shacknews efforts. We just published an interactive map for Schedule I.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

