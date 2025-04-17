Evening Reading - April 17, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- NLRB whistleblower alleges DOGE may have leaked confidential labor data
- PC is the definitive way to play The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Taiwan Semi (TSM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat income and revenue expectations
- Judge finds Google has an advertising technology monopoly
- Nintendo Switch 2's camera can recognize & track up to four faces in the same room
- Mario Kart World's Free Roam will let friends fast travel to each other
- Mario Kart World character skins are unlocked through eating at Yoshi's restaurant
- Mario Kart World's new items include Coin Shells, Hammers & Kamek
- Mario Kart World's new tracks include Boo Cinema and Starview Peak
- SCUF Valor Pro Wired Xbox controller review: Getting a grip
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Wrestlemania XL Main Event Director's Cut
This may be the greatest match of all time.
Puka Nacua Content
I just like saying his name, but Puka Nacua seems like a good dude too.
Neil deGrasse Tyson crossed off Antarctica from his bucket list
Penguins are cute.
After Cooking x Blue Man Group - Things
Electronic music is good.
Oz the Mentalist continues to scare people
How does he do this?
iDubbz' Content Cop returns to talk about H3 and Ethan Klein
I haven't been paying much attention to H3 for years, and had no idea they had a show with Hasanabi at one point.
Meanwhile in Japan...
In Akihabara today :D pic.twitter.com/LmPJIdVMBx— Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) April 16, 2025
Shuhei Yoshida said he had lunch on the sixth floor, but that selfie suggests that the fourth floor was also an option.
Memes of the Kingdom
Three outstandingly placed arrow shots.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
