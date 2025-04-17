New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Interactive Schedule I map now live on Shackmaps

Check out our interactive map for Schedule 1.
Bill Lavoy
1

If you’re looking for a Schedule 1 interactive map, look no further than Shackmaps. Linked via the image below, Shackmaps is your solution for all your video game mapping needs. Our latest map, Schedule 1, is ready for you to dig in.

Schedule 1 Interactive Map via Shackmaps
Click the image to go directly to the interactive Schedule 1 map.
Source: Shackmaps

Our Schedule 1 interactive map includes locations such as Businesses, Shops, and Properties. Services that we’ve mapped include ATM Machines, Stashes, Payphones, Cash for Trash Machines, Cuke Machines, and Dead Drops. We even have Dealers marked on the map.

Head over to the Schedule 1 interactive map on Shackmaps and dig in.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

