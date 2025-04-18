Shack Together 059 - Mario Kart World Direct, Blue Prince, feat. Donovan Erskine + David Craddock

Welcome to episode 59 of Shack Together! Today's show features our inaugural "Blue Switch" segment, where we test our knowledge of Nintendo Switch Metacritic scores, comparing titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild against surprising high-scorers like [redacted - you'll have to listen!].

The latest news from Nintendo's Mario Kart World Direct dominate our news coverage, with exciting revelations about character skin unlocks through Yoshi's restaurant, free-roam fast travel features, and new items including Coin Shells and Hammers. We also discuss the Nintendo Switch 2's camera technology, capable of recognizing and tracking up to four faces simultaneously.

In Story Time, we explore new previews of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Palia's expansion to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while covering reviews of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and the Lunar Remastered Collection. Industry news brings significant developments with Google's advertising technology monopoly ruling and OpenAI's reported social network plans. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

