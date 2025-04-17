ShackStream: We're breaking bad in Schedule 1 Watch us become underground kingpins in this special Schedule 1 ShackStream.

Schedule 1 has been taking the internet by storm, and we’re going to see what all the talk is about in a special ShackStream. Join us as we learn how to run a drug operation and make as many Breaking Bad references as possible.

Our Schedule 1 ShackStream will begin today at 1 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Watch as Asif and Donovan channel their inner Walt and Jesse and take on the world of Schedule 1.

If you enjoy the stream and want to see us continue this journey, be sure to support the stream. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel at no additional cost.