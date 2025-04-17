New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: We're breaking bad in Schedule 1

Watch us become underground kingpins in this special Schedule 1 ShackStream.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
TVGS
1

Schedule 1 has been taking the internet by storm, and we’re going to see what all the talk is about in a special ShackStream. Join us as we learn how to run a drug operation and make as many Breaking Bad references as possible.

Our Schedule 1 ShackStream will begin today at 1 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Watch as Asif and Donovan channel their inner Walt and Jesse and take on the world of Schedule 1.

If you enjoy the stream and want to see us continue this journey, be sure to support the stream. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel at no additional cost.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola