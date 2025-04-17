PC is the definitive way to play The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

If there’s one thing you can count on from Sony, it’s that their exclusives look and run well on their PlayStation hardware. That’s the benefit of first-party games. However, the publisher’s track record when porting those titles to PC is inconsistent at best. Some run well while others need extensive post-launch patches to reach expectations. With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC, everything is running smoothly, giving anyone who hasn’t played 2020’s smash hit a great way to experience it while enjoying the HBO show’s second season.

Before I dig too deep, this is not a review. You can read The Last of Us Part 2 review on Shacknews if you’re interested in our thoughts and want to see a score. Instead, I’m going to focus on how this PC port runs, and what features it brings to the table if you’re considering picking it up.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comes with the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a proper PC game. Players can customize the graphics settings to suit their rig and preferences, including common options such as level of detail, texture quality, shadow quality, and much more. NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency and AMD Anti-Lag 2 are present, as are upscaling technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS. The gang’s all here.

Once you dive in and the story begins, things run smoothly for the most part. I did notice the occasional graphical glitch here and there, but nothing that I don’t also see in most other PC games. I’m a big RDR2 player on PC, and that game has more graphical glitches than I found in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. You’ll probably see a few hiccups, but it’s nothing that will take away from your experience whatsoever so long as you meet the requirements. I’m running an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and Intel Core i9-11900K @ 3.50GHz, and was able to turn everything up as high as I wanted. Your experience will of course differ based on your own setup, and it’s worth noting we’re a couple of patches deep at the time this piece is being published, so things could be running smoother after launch.

Of course, TLoU Part 2 Remastered looks as gorgeous as ever with the additional graphics settings and running on rigs far more powerful than a PlayStation 4, where it originally released. If you’ve got the expendable income, it’s worth buying on PC even if you’ve already played on PS4 or PS5. PlayStation 4 is more than a decade older than modern gaming PCs, so the graphical improvements alone could be worth the price. However, if you’ve never played and own a PC capable of running it, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a no-brainer purchase.

The Last of US Part 2 Remastered is going to be an incredible experience no matter where you play it, but the definitive way to experience it in 2025 is on a gaming PC. If your lone roadblock is figuring out if your rig can handle it, I would do some digging into the minimum and recommended specs, see where you land, and go from there. If you meet the specifications, there are plenty of options to help you get things running smoothly, and it’ll be worth your time and money.