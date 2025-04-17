League of Legends Arcane skins aren't coming back to Fortnite anytime soon Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill said that there hasn't been a good fit with Epic that would allow the Fortnite Arcane skins to make a return.

One of the more requested returns for Fortnite crossover skins has been the League of Legends Arcane skins for Vi and Jinx that came out alongside the first season of the TV series. Unfortunately, it seems that return is not in the cards for the foreseeable future. Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill has seen the enthusiasm for those skins, but claims there just hasn’t been a good fit with Epic Games to bring them back.

Merrill spoke to the possibility of the Arcane skins returning to Fortnite via his personal social media this week. According to Merrill, it’s not that Riot Games doesn’t still have a good relationship with Epic that would keep another collaboration from happening. Merrill claims there just hasn’t been a good fit for the skins to come back:

Fortnite has evolved a ton with new experiences and collabs, and we’ve had a lot of conversations with Epic about what might be possible. They’ve been great partners, but we haven’t been able to find the right fit to bring the Arcane skins back and it unfortunately won’t be happening in the foreseeable future.

As an update to all of the players that have been pinging us on the Arcane skin status, I wanted to circle back with you all.



Rewinding back to 2021, when we first teamed up with Epic to bring Jinx and Vi to Fortnite, it was a new kind of crossover for us and we hope it helped… — Tryndamere (@MarcMerrill) April 17, 2025

It’s a dang shame, especially since the first season of Arcane was so stellar that a second season came out easily and garnered even further praise. It’s been two whole seasons since the skins first came out, and though Riot Games confirmed the second season would be Arcane’s last, there’s still a lot of love for the series and, apparently, requests to see the skins return.

Merrill said Riot Games will let fans know if anything changes, so maybe Arcane skins returning to Fortnite isn’t entirely impossible, but only time will tell. Stay tuned to the League of Legends topic as we watch for updates.