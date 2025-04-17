New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

League of Legends Arcane skins aren't coming back to Fortnite anytime soon

Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill said that there hasn't been a good fit with Epic that would allow the Fortnite Arcane skins to make a return.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
1

One of the more requested returns for Fortnite crossover skins has been the League of Legends Arcane skins for Vi and Jinx that came out alongside the first season of the TV series. Unfortunately, it seems that return is not in the cards for the foreseeable future. Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill has seen the enthusiasm for those skins, but claims there just hasn’t been a good fit with Epic Games to bring them back.

Merrill spoke to the possibility of the Arcane skins returning to Fortnite via his personal social media this week. According to Merrill, it’s not that Riot Games doesn’t still have a good relationship with Epic that would keep another collaboration from happening. Merrill claims there just hasn’t been a good fit for the skins to come back:

It’s a dang shame, especially since the first season of Arcane was so stellar that a second season came out easily and garnered even further praise. It’s been two whole seasons since the skins first came out, and though Riot Games confirmed the second season would be Arcane’s last, there’s still a lot of love for the series and, apparently, requests to see the skins return.

Merrill said Riot Games will let fans know if anything changes, so maybe Arcane skins returning to Fortnite isn’t entirely impossible, but only time will tell. Stay tuned to the League of Legends topic as we watch for updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola