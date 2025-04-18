How to get a Bone Pickaxe - RuneScape: Dragonwilds If you want access to rare metals to make better gear in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, then you'll need the Bone Pickaxe.

Mining in survival games is a core element of the experience, so you can bet you will be doing plenty of it in RuneScape: Dragonwilds. When you start, you need pretty simple resources that are easy to gather, but your first big step up will be the Bone Pickaxe, which will allow you to get some rare and important metals.

How to get the Bone Pickaxe in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Source: Shacknews

To get the Bone Pickaxe, you will need to have access to three different resources. Only when you have all three, will you be learn the recipe.

8 Animal Bone - can be gotten by hinting deer or cows. It's a good idea to bring a bow for dear, as they can be tough to catch.

6 Ash Logs - can be gotten by chopping down any ash tree, or just picking them up off the ground at the foot of a tree.

4 Leather - for leather, you will need to add animal hide or animal hide parts to a Tannery.

Once you have all the resource you need, the recipe automatically unlocks and you can visit a crafting bench to make the Bone Pickaxe. The pickaxe will then allow you to mine stone, copper and tin. You will no longer need to carry your old stone pickaxe, so feel free to store it for a rainy day.

For more helpful guides and up to date news, be sure to check out our RuneScape: Dragonwilds page.