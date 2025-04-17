New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Judge finds Google has an advertising technology monopoly

The ruling opens the door for prosecutors to argue that Google's ad networks and products be sold off from the company.
TJ Denzer
Image via Google
2

A recent court ruling may lead to Google having to divest from its advertising products and change its business practices around ads. A district judge in Virginia found that Google holds a monopoly in two different ad-related markets. Following the ruling, prosecutors may pursue a push for Google to sell off products related to publisher ad servers and ad exchange markets.

The ruling was announced by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia this week, as reported by CNBC. In the ruling, Judge Brinkema agreed that Google unlawfully monopolized the aforementioned markets. Antitrust litigators, however, were unable to show that the company had a monopoly in a third market of advertiser ad networks.

Google (GOOGL) stock was down on the day following news of the ruling from the latest antitrust lawsuit against it.
Source: Google

With the ruling filed, Google now faces a possibility of two U.S. courts forcing it to divest from various markets. In August 2024, Google had already lost an antitrust lawsuit over its dominance in the online search sector, and next week the US Department of Justice is set to hold trial and determine whether Google will be forced to sell off the Chrome browser and other parts of its online search business. In the meantime, the demand that Google sell off its Ad Manager product is likely to join the various legal actions against the company.

The weeks ahead will likely have notable implications for Google’s search and ad business. As we wait to see the results of these legal proceedings, stay tuned for more updates on the Google topic, here at Shacknews.

