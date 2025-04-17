New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Taiwan Semi (TSM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat income and revenue expectations

Taiwan Semi isn't budging from its annual revenue forecast despite the looming implication of tariffs on the global economy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Taiwan Semi
1

Taiwan Semi (TSM), one of the world’s most prominent chip makers, has released its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year. It shows not only a beat on income and revenue expectations, but that Taiwan isn’t altering its previously given revenue forecast for the full year.

Taiwan Semi published its Q1 2025 earnings report this morning. In it, the company reports NT$839.25 billion in revenue, beating the NT$835.13 billion expectation. In terms of net income, Taiwan Semi tallied NT$361.56 billion against the expected NT$354.14 billion.

The Taiwan Semi logo on the exterior of an office building.

Source: Getty Images

In an interesting move, Taiwan Semi will not be adjusting its annual revenue forecast, despite uncertainty in the global economy. “We understand there are uncertainties and risks from the potential impact of tariff policies,” said CEO C.C. Wei during an earning’s call.

Taiwan Semi’s confidence moving into the rest of the year is likely due to the continued demand of AI chips. Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced that it had begun producing its Blackwell chips at TSM’s Phoenix, Arizona factory.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola