Taiwan Semi (TSM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat income and revenue expectations Taiwan Semi isn't budging from its annual revenue forecast despite the looming implication of tariffs on the global economy.

Taiwan Semi (TSM), one of the world’s most prominent chip makers, has released its earnings report for the first quarter of its fiscal year. It shows not only a beat on income and revenue expectations, but that Taiwan isn’t altering its previously given revenue forecast for the full year.

Taiwan Semi published its Q1 2025 earnings report this morning. In it, the company reports NT$839.25 billion in revenue, beating the NT$835.13 billion expectation. In terms of net income, Taiwan Semi tallied NT$361.56 billion against the expected NT$354.14 billion.



Source: Getty Images

In an interesting move, Taiwan Semi will not be adjusting its annual revenue forecast, despite uncertainty in the global economy. “We understand there are uncertainties and risks from the potential impact of tariff policies,” said CEO C.C. Wei during an earning’s call.

Taiwan Semi’s confidence moving into the rest of the year is likely due to the continued demand of AI chips. Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced that it had begun producing its Blackwell chips at TSM’s Phoenix, Arizona factory.