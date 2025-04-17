New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Experimenting with DayZ 1.28 on Sakhal

DayZ 1.28 is available for experimental use, and Jan is going to see what's changed by visiting frosty Sakhal.
Jan Ole Peek
DayZ
1

The DayZ 1.28 Experimental update is here, and it's time to dive into everything new while surviving one of the busiest community maps around—Sakhal. Today on the ShackStream, we’re heading into the storm with the latest patch in hand and plenty of danger ahead.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Sakhal’s blend of dense forests, sprawling coastlines, and high-PvP zones makes it the perfect playground to put 1.28 through its paces. This update brings a host of new features to test, including some new weapons and survival mechanics. Expect tense firefights and nail-biting fishing as we explore how these changes play out in the wild chaos of Sakhal.

Whether you’re a DayZ vet or just curious about the new experimental patch, come hang out and survive with us. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

