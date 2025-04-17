ShackStream: Experimenting with DayZ 1.28 on Sakhal DayZ 1.28 is available for experimental use, and Jan is going to see what's changed by visiting frosty Sakhal.

The DayZ 1.28 Experimental update is here, and it's time to dive into everything new while surviving one of the busiest community maps around—Sakhal. Today on the ShackStream, we’re heading into the storm with the latest patch in hand and plenty of danger ahead.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Sakhal’s blend of dense forests, sprawling coastlines, and high-PvP zones makes it the perfect playground to put 1.28 through its paces. This update brings a host of new features to test, including some new weapons and survival mechanics. Expect tense firefights and nail-biting fishing as we explore how these changes play out in the wild chaos of Sakhal.

Whether you're a DayZ vet or just curious about the new experimental patch, come hang out and survive with us.