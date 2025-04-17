Nintendo Switch 2's camera can recognize & track up to four faces in the same room During the Mario Kart World Direct, Nintendo claimed the camera can share up to four players' faces in GameChat and other modes.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 coming in June 2025, we still have all sorts of questions about what it can do, and Nintendo is peeling back the layers bit by bit. During today’s Mario Kart World presentation, we learned a bit more about what the Nintendo Switch 2 USB-C Camera is capable of. Apparently, the camera will be able to recognize and track the faces of up to four players in the same room for use in GameChat and other features in games like Mario Kart World.

Nintendo shared the details of the Switch 2 camera’s facial recognition features during the Mario Kart World Direct showcase today. It was there that Nintendo shared some details about the Camera’s capabilities. The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is supposed to be capable of supporting player recognition for up to four on the same system. The camera will track the general area and size of your face and the image will be transferred into various features in the game.

One of the features we saw explained in further detail was obviously GameChat, which was previously seen at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Players will be able to share their game screens or their faces as they play together. However, you can also use the camera to let your friends see your reactions over your racer’s head in-world. It looks like we’ll be able to see our friends fuming when we hit them with Red Shells in realtime.

Together in the same room or far away, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks set to help us be a bit more social with peripherals like the Camera. Stay tuned to the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for more news leading to its launch in June.