NLRB whistleblower alleges DOGE may have leaked confidential labor data The whistleblower says there were attempted logins from Russia following a DOGE visit.

The National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that enforces labor laws and facilitates the unionization process, is the latest government body to find itself in the crosshairs of Elon Musk’s DOGE. After the organization was granted access to internal systems at the NLRB, a whistleblower came forward to allege concerns about a security breach caused by DOGE.

A whistleblower disclosure was obtained by NPR, who reported the original story. According to the report, DOGE, which stands for the Department of Government Efficiency, demanded access to the NLRB’s internal systems so that it could make sure the group was complying with the policies of the Trump Administration. However, the whistleblower report says that DOGE may have taken data from the NLRB and then took evasive maneuvers to cover their tracks.



The NLRB launched an internal investigation into the potential removal of personally identifiable information after a series of concerning events, including attempts to log into their systems from an IP address in Russia.

Sensitive information at the NLRB could include details about private businesses and union leaders. DOGE head Elon Musk has a history of anti-union behavior, and this is the latest example of his new government organization potentially interfering with existing departments.